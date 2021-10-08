Tanner Andersen and Sean Higgs scored three goals apiece and Daviess County High School rolled to a 10-0 victory against Apollo in the 9th District Boys Soccer Tournament championship game Thursday night at Owensboro Catholic’s Independence Field.
It’s the eighth consecutive district title for DC (17-1-4), which played Apollo to just a one-goal win in the teams’ last meeting.
According to coach Doug Sandifer, the Panthers’ fast start helped make the difference Thursday.
“We came out playing really well out of the gate,” he said. “We got an early goal, and that settles things for us. We came into this week wanting our guys to play aggressively and fast from the start. In both games this week, we did that, and I hope they can see when we do that what kind of results we can get if we set the tone of the game. That was important.”
Hayden Boswell scored in the second minute to give DC an early lead, followed a minute later by a goal from Higgs for an early two-goal advantage.
“We focused on making runs closer to the goal,” Higgs said. “We were just trying to find space in the box, and once we found space, they just kept coming.”
Andersen tallied the first of three consecutive goals in the 11th minute, followed by scores in the 26th and 30th minutes — sending DC into halftime with a 5-0 lead.
Andersen chalked up his success to the Panthers simply playing as a team.
“Our chemistry was really great tonight,” he said. “I feel like we really connected together. Everyone played their role and just as a group, we played good soccer.
“Combinations were there, our younger guys were stepping up, a bunch of juniors definitely impacted the game early, and Carson (Thomas) and I in the midfield and attack were able to keep it up — energy, positivity — and get out the win.”
DC’s Ahmed Abdullahi added a goal three minutes into the second period, followed moments later by Higgs’ second goal of the night. Higgs scored again four minutes later after corraling his own penalty-kick miss and putting it into the back of the next for an 8-0 lead.
After the game, Higgs said it was “a blast” just to be out there playing.
“Anything with this team is fun, it’s just fun playing with them,” he said. “... It’s even better to know you’re contributing a lot, and hopefully (there’s) more to come.”
Sam Glover scored with 18:06 left to play, and Davion Clark’s goal with 3:25 remaining sealed the mercy-rule win for the Panthers.
Both DC and Apollo (11-9) will advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament, in which Andersen said he just wants the Panthers to continue building on their success.
“Honestly, stick to our game plan — go in every game knowing this is win or go home now in region,” he said of DC’s mindset. “We’ve got to come out first five (minutes), last five of half, keep that same energy and momentum and have the confidence and play well and together as a group.”BOX:
ALL-9TH DISTRICT TEAM
Apollo: Harrison Bowman, Houston Collins, Ko Htoo, Elbert Moo.
Daviess County: Tanner Andersen, Hayden Boswell, Nate Dailey, Sean Higgs, Dax Sandifer, Carson Thomas (player of the year)
Owensboro: Jacob O’Bryan, Peter Saang, Saw Thaw.
Owensboro Catholic: Lance Dickens, Austin Martin.
