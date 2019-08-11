Daviess County should be the 3rd Region favorite in girls' soccer if you look at all the pluses the Lady Panthers have.
They are the most experienced team in the region, and they also seem to have high expectations for how much they can accomplish.
Owensboro Catholic knocked off the Lady Panthers in the 3rd Region championship game last season, 3-2, after they had beaten Catholic 6-1 in the 9th District championship game.
Catholic should also be a factor for the regional championship, and will likely be Daviess County's primary challenger for that trophy.
APOLLO
The Lady Eagles will look to replace seven seniors and will also have a new coach in Dave Woeste.
They are looking to get back closer to .500 this season after going 6-12-1 last season, while looking for players to be in key roles.
Woeste wants to get a feel for the district and region so he can be more informed about how Apollo might navigate both of those.
"I know it's a rebuild, we lost a bunch of seniors, we're very young and inexperienced," Woeste said. "We've got some kids on varsity who never played competitively before. But we do have a nucleus of players who are decent."
Shelby Boone is a senior who will be looked to for scoring. Sophomore Alyssa Lawrence scored three goals in a scrimmage.
"Boone is probably my go-to," Woeste said. "Alyssa Lawrence had the hat trick, she's more of a gamer. In game situations, she definitely was more active, somebody who can turn it on during the game. She is a good technical player and very fast, probably the quickest player out of the midfield."
Lawrence had six goals and 13 assists last season. Apollo will have a freshman keeper in Jo Hutchinson.
DAVIESS COUNTY
DC will have considerable experienced depth with 12 seniors on the squad.
"We have a lot of experience," DC coach David Sandifer said. "We don't have a lot once you get past a couple of juniors, but we have some talent in the sophomore class. We're bringing back seven or eight starters, a second-year starter in goal. The seniors have played together a long time, they know each other very well. We've got a good combination of defenders, midfielders and strikers."
The Lady Panthers' three leading scorers are back from last year's 10-6-2 squad.
Kenlee Newcom led the team with 21 goals. Chloe Hinchcliffe finished with 15 goals, and Meredith Campbell had 11. Hinchcliffe also had 13 assists.
DC has a strong defensive group, including Lauren Fuqua, Hannah Hurt, Bree Owen, Mackenzie Sweatt and Sophie Jagoe. Emma Patterson is the returning keeper.
All of the Lady Panthers have some versatility, and Sandifer plans to use different combinations all over the field.
"They play a lot of positions, we try to rotate the kids," Sandifer said. "The seniors have played all the positions on the field."
Sandifer has been encouraged by what he saw in a scrimmage with the preseason No. 1 team in the state, Sacred Heart.
DC will play several teams from Tennesee, including a couple that are among the top in their classifications. Sandifer thinks that level of competition during the season will help make the Lady Panthers tougher later in the year.
"Our girls came in pretty fit, pretty excited, they're working hard," Sandifer said.
OWENSBORO
Owensboro will also have a new coach in Michael Lovett. There were no double-figure scorers for the Lady Devils during last year's 6-12 campaign.
"We've got the majority of girls back," Lovett said. "We only have four seniors, but we have a strong junior class, strong sophomore class, freshman class. We would like better numbers, but we feel we have the right pieces in place to have a turnaround season.
"One thing that needed to happen was come in and create a new culture, spent a lot of time trying to revive that. They feel like this could be a new beginning for some years to come, putting the past behind them."
Hadley Duvall and Kallie Vanover have been good with leadership. Ella Bratcher will be a key midfield player. Riley Cox, Evelyn Pearson and Hallie Nichols are looking to improve.
"We want to put complementary players with each other," Lovett said. "We're still trying to find the right combinations all over the field, we think we've found a few anyway."
Chandler Worth is a freshman keeper who will get a lot of playing time.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
The defending regional champion will have a new coach in Lindsey Overby and she will have one of the top offensive players in the region with Lily Moore.
"Lily is a driving force," said Overby, who has been a longtime assistant within the program. "She doesn't stop. She's probably one of the most competitive athletes I've ever seen."
Moore scored 31 goals and had 11 assists, helping the Lady Aces go 14-7-1 last year. Catholic will be looking for scoring from other sources, like Kaylee Morris and Emma Eyre.
"We have a very dynamic group of girls, we're trying to figure out where to put them on the field to make a rhythmic unit," Overby said. "We were seeing the dynamics in the Bluegrass Games that there are a lot of people who have that potential. We have some former defenders that have shown some offensive ability."
Megan Goodwin is a junior who will be in goal.
The Lady Aces fell, 2-1, in a penalty-kick shootout to Greenwood in the Semi-State 2 matchup last season.
McLEAN COUNTY
McLean County has 10 sophomores who have played together since the seventh grade.
Hannah Hampton and Taylor Howard are juniors. Katie Knight, Brilee Owens, Maddie McKittrick and Crissy Markwell are among key sophomores, with Kyndal Daugherty as a top freshman. Ricky Humphrey is head coach.
The Lady Cougars went 2-17 last season.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
The Lady Mustangs had their highest number of wins and best overall record in school history with a 15-8-1 mark last year, and they also had the best record in the 3rd Region.
Abby Dukes was a standout scorer with 36 goals and 14 assists. Brooklyn Whitehouse was also an offensive powerhouse with 29 goals and eight assists. Rilen Gettings had 20 assists.
The team scored 86 combined goals and had 55 combined assists.
Goalkeeper Kyley Byrd had 225 saves and 10 shut-outs last season. A few other players had one or more goals, one or more assists, or a combination of the two.
"With most of our players from last season returning, we are hoping to shake things up a bit in our district and region," Muhlenberg County coach Thomas Revo said.
OHIO COUNTY
The Lady Eagles could be a factor for a regional title after going 10-8-2 last year.
Carly Embry is one of the top seven scorers in the state coming back for her sophomore season with 43 goals. Keeley Addington and Kendra Calloway should be strong in the midfield.
Lacey Gordon and Jayln Anderson are top defensive players. Gracie Hall will be back as keeper.
"We continue to be a team with only three seniors, but our younger players are ready to step into big roles and compete," Ohio County coach Courtney Chinn-Calloway said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.