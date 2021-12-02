Madison Spurrier scored 18 points and Lily Hoagland added 17 points to lead Daviess County to a 75-66 season-opening victory over Hancock County on Tuesday in Hawesville.
Carley Paige scored 15 points for DC, with Adylan Ayer adding 14 points.
Bailey Poole posted a game-high 26 points for the Lady Hornets, while Lily Roberts scored 21 points. Emma Morris chipped in 11 points.
DAVIESS COUNTY 24-7-22-22 — 75
HANCOCK COUNTY 16-11-14-25 — 66
Daviess County (75) — Spurrier 18, Hoagland 17, Paige 15, Ayer 14, Mewes 6, Beehn 4, Payne 1.
Hancock County (66) — Poole 26, Roberts 21, Morris 11, Keown 5, Gay 3.
BOYS EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 70, APOLLO 46
Eli Masterson scored 12 points as the Eagles fell in their season-opener at home.
Jaden Kelly added 10 points for Apollo.
Josiah Dunham scored a game-high 23 points to lead Evansville Christian (3-1). Connor Sharp added 15 points, and Jake Schnepper chipped in 13.
EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 23-17-13-17 — 70
APOLLO 9-15-9-13 — 46
Evansville Christian (70) — Dunham 23, Sharp 15, Schnepper 13, Williams 7, Chesser 5, Sanabria 5, West 2.
Apollo (46) — Masterson 12, Kelly 10, Ward 7, Morphew 4, Tutt 4, Anderson 2, Smith 2.
