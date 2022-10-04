The Daviess County High School girls soccer team scored two first-half goals and held off defensive-minded Owensboro to capture a 2-0 victory in the first round of the 9th District Tournament on a chilly Monday night at Apollo’s Eagle Stadium.
With the victory, the Lady Panthers (11-7) will advance to face Owensboro Catholic in the district championship game Wednesday at 7 p.m.
It wasn’t a perfect performance by DC, senior Reagan Chinn said afterward, but it was enough to get the win.
“We could’ve played better, but I think we’re feeling pretty confident,” she said. “We just came off three really tough games (to close the regular season) and then a win after that, so they were helpful.”
The Lady Panthers jumped on top in the 22nd minute when Brooke Schwartz got a foot on the ball during a scramble in the box, giving DC a 1-0 advantage.
Seven minutes later, DC struck again when Jasey Stearsman scored to extend the Lady Panthers’ lead to 2-0.
“Our key was just passing to feet and not playing space, because with the turf, the ball rolls (more),” Chinn added. “... Our crosses, and we were just hoping on defender mistakes and all, and acting on that.”
After that, however, neither team could find the back of the net.
For the Lady Devils (7-11), their main focus was limiting DC’s offensive chances.
“I thought we played about as well of a game as we possibly could,” said OHS coach Michael Lovett. “We gave up two first-half goals, unfortunately. I asked them to play a certain way tonight and they absolutely came through with an outstanding defensive performance.
“It was one of those games where we weren’t going for offense, we were going for (penalty kicks).”
OHS senior goalkeeper Chandler Worth was credited with 30 saves in her last game with the Lady Devils.
Despite the loss, Lovett added, he was proud to see the growth of his squad throughout the 2022 season.
“I don’t know another team in this area that’s had to face as much adversity as we have,” he said, “not just with the thin numbers, but our injuries early on, missing out on some games and limited practices — it took its toll on us in the middle of the season, and we had a losing streak because of it.
“... Instead of just folding and saying, ‘You know what? There goes the season,” they rallied around each other. We had some good team bonding sessions and some really positive practices the last two and a half weeks, and it led us into some positive results. We were ready to play today. If nothing else, we were ready to play today.”
With the win, the Lady Panthers automatically advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament for the ninth straight year. They’ll also look to capture their first district crown since 2019 against the Lady Aces.
“They’ve got certain players that we just need to mark,” Chinn said of Catholic, “and now we just know how to beat their defense.”
