The Daviess County High School girls soccer team scored two first-half goals and held off defensive-minded Owensboro to capture a 2-0 victory in the first round of the 9th District Tournament on a chilly Monday night at Apollo’s Eagle Stadium.

With the victory, the Lady Panthers (11-7) will advance to face Owensboro Catholic in the district championship game Wednesday at 7 p.m.

