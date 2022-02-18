The Daviess County High School swim team will enter Friday’s KHSAA state championship meet at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center with high expectations.
According to DCHS coach Jordan Loucks, the Panthers are feeling ready following a season that included stiff competition, a win in the City-County meet and a top-four showing for both the boys and girls at the Region 2 meet earlier this month.
“I would say we’re feeling confident,” Loucks said Thursday. “We had a really good region meet. I think we prepped really well for region, and I think we’ve carried that momentum going into state.
“The excitement is pretty high, but more importantly, I think we’re feeling confident because we had a challenging regular season.”
Headlining DC’s swimmers are a pair of individuals — Trevor Church and Ella Johnson — who are expected to fare well.
Church, a junior, is seeded ninth in the 50-yard freestyle (21.99) and 27th in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.55). He’ll also be a part of the Panthers’ 400 free and 200 medley relay teams, seeded 29th (3:40.80) and 31st (1:51.70), respectively.
“He’s seeded pretty well,” Loucks said. “That’s a big part of region — we’re not just there to make it to state, but we want to make it to state and place well. If you show up and barely made it in, it’ll be tougher.”
His teammates in the relays are junior Gabriel Neves, freshman Victor Neves and senior Samuel Smith.
Meanwhile, Johnson is seeded 19th in the 100 butterfly (58.94). She’s also part of DC’s 400 freestyle relay seeded 23rd (3:57.32) and the Lady Panthers’ 200 medley relay seeded 28th (1:58.50).
“She also had a strong region meet, so I think she’s placed in a heat that will be competitive and will push her to hit a new personal best and likely make it back for the finals,” Loucks said.
Johnson will team with sophomore Nya Hammons, senior Avery Krahwinkel and junior Kaydeon Mattingly in both relay events.
“Truthfully, the relays are so strong across the state, but I do think we will be competitive in both boys and girls,” Loucks said. “I think all four relays will be competitive, and hopefully we get some strong performances.”
More than anything, Loucks wants to see his swimmers continue doing what they’ve down all season.
“By the end of the meet, I’d like for DC to be represented as a competitive team,” he said, “and to kind of bring our name back as a strong competitor in the state of Kentucky, whether that’s doing well in finals or just finishing the prelims pretty high up. I think that would be a successful swim meet for our team.
“We’re also really concerned about growing our team, so I’m hoping that it’s motivating for our other swimmers who didn’t make it to really strive to make the state meet next year.”
Owensboro will also feature a pair of seniors — Paige Neal and Abby Warren — looking to cap off their seasons.
Neal will compete at the ninth seed in the 100 free (53.58) and 11th in the 50 free (24.74), while Warren is seeded 20th in the 50 free (25.21) and 21st in the 100 breast (1:10.14). They, along with freshman Whitley Ford, will team with eighth-grader Lucy Whitaker in the 200 freestyle relay that’s seeded 26th (1:49.36) and with freshman Zoie Sowders on OHS’s 200 medley relay team that’s seeded 36th (2:03.82).
Muhlenberg County’s 400 free relay team of junior Maddie Bruce, senior Kilee Gates, freshman Tinley Gettings and senior Baker Hardison is seeded 36th (4:18.83).
On the boys’ side, Owensboro eighth-grader Miller Bowman is seeded 26th in the 100 butterfly (55.09).
Apollo’s relay team of freshman Emmitt Brock, junior Eli Dych, senior Keaton Leigh and junior Noah Satterfly is earned the 35th seed in the 200 medley (1:53.48) and 35th in the 400 free (3:50.53).
Muhlenberg County senior Cameron Johnson is the 32nd seed in the 100 backstroke (59.75). He and junior Tristan Hall will team with juniors Payton Crick and Chandler Phelps on the Mustangs’ 200 freestyle relay team seeded 35th (1:40.75) and with eighth-grader Carter Knowles and seventh-grader Cash Mahlosky in the 200 medley relay team seeded 39th (1:54.80).
The boys competition will be held Friday, followed by the girls on Saturday.
