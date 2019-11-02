DC eyes strong run at state championships

Daviess County is looking to run well in both boys and girls Class 3-A State Cross Country meets Saturday. DC coach Mark Fortney is looking for impressive final races of the season from both the Panthers and Lady Panthers.
"Both squads have had the mindset all season long of being on the podium at the 2019 state meet," said Fortney, who coaches both Daviess County teams. "That is still the mindset and, is very achievable, if our athletes run as a team and keep mistakes to a minimum as the race progresses. We have run against some great competition all year which, in return will hopefully prepare us for a great state meet."
The 3-A regional at Marshall County last week was more a mud bog than a fast race, and times reflected that. The state meet is at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.
"We must close our gaps between all spots one through five and work together during the race," Fortney said. "Finding and knowing where your teammates are during a race of this magnitude is very important."
DC will have an individual top-five contender with Brady Terry turning in a top 15 time (16:39.25) from the regional meets.
Muhlenberg County's Jonah Mitchell also has a real chance at a top five finish, and he won the regional meet with a 16:32.13, which is 11th best heading into the 3-A state meet.
Mitchell was second in the 3-A state meet last year.
"Brady Terry and Jonah Mitchell have a great shot at the top five and could also pull off the win," Fortney said. "It looks to be an exciting race. I'm expecting big things from both of our squads."
CLASS A
Hancock County's Hailie Lamar is seeded third in the Class A girls' race (19:46.59) and could be ready for her best race of the season.
"This is the meet we've been planning for all year and I don't think we've seen anything near Hailie's best yet," Hancock County coach Wes Meserve said. "It's a big meet and the weather will likely be a factor, but I have a lot of confidence in her and I expect this to be a good meet for her.
"This will be a more mentally challenging race than normal with the weather and pressure of it being State. She's a very mentally tough athlete and is very goal oriented."
Owensboro Catholic's girls won the regional meet and are led by Alex Scheithe and Katie Hayden.
Catholic's John Cason is looking for a big race individually.
"John Cason has a great chance finishing in the top five," Catholic coach Scott Lowe said. "He has been working hard all season and will be able to achieve his goals at state. Joseph Fusco should be in the top 20."
