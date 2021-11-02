BOWLING GREEN — The Daviess County High School volleyball team’s season came to an end with a 3-0 loss to No. 16 Bowling Green in the first round of the KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament Monday night at BGHS.
Led by a talented crew that includes four players standing at 5-foot-11 or taller — including eighth-grader Amirra Bailey at 6-3 — the Purples captured a 25-12, 25-13, 25-19 victory.
Bowling Green (33-6) took command from the start in the opening set, including a 7-0 run midway through that pushed the Purples to a 1-0 lead.
Daviess County claimed an early advantage in the second set, with two kills by Josie Necom giving the Lady Panthers a 6-3 advantage. From there, however, BG reeled off a 21-4 scoring outburst that amounted to a 2-0 lead.
DC led 6-4 in the third set until the Purples responded once again — this time in the form of a 7-0 run that pushed BG to an 11-6 advantage. The Lady Panthers fought back to tie the set at 18 apiece, sparked by consecutive kills by Newcom, but the Purples closed the set on a 7-1 run to complete the sweep.
Despite the loss, Lady Panthers coach Tyla Bailey wasted little time in expressing her pride.
“Overall, I’m very pleased,” she said. “We played Bowling Green at the beginning (of the season), and I feel like tonight we showed a huge improvement. Bowling Green is a very well-coached and very difficult team, but overall, I’m very pleased. I hate losing, but all good things must come to an end.
“We preached a lot about mentality. The first time we played them (a 25-17, 25-10, 25-10 loss on Aug. 26), we weren’t confident, we didn’t feel like we had what it took to just play with them. I feel like tonight we showed glimpses of a much better mindset and a much better team mentality.”
The third set, Bailey noted, was where her team started finding a rhythm.
“We’re a third-set team,” she said. “Sometimes we show up to play a little bit too late, and that’s been a struggle all year, regardless of who we play. We played the third set very strong. Again, I’m very pleased with what we did — just wish that we had played a little stronger a little earlier.”
DC wraps up its season at 22-10 and ends its campaign as 9th District and 3rd Region champions for the second straight year.
“They’re fighters,” Bailey said of her players. “It could be like, ‘Well, this match is totally over,’ but they never lose hope and they keep fighting. I could not ask for a better group, they just have a fighter mentality.”
With most Lady Panthers returning for next year, Bailey feels confident about her program’s future, as well.
“This has definitely been a building season for us,” she said. “We’re losing Kayla Clark, she’s had an outstanding season. We’ll miss her, we love her, but at the end of the day this is a good match for us going forward. It’s definitely something to build upon.”
It’s been a rollercoaster season of ups and downs, she added, but DC is pleased with how the campaign played out.
“Just knowing that early on, people were unsure and doubting us and said, ‘Well, this season, they won’t be as strong’ and all that,” Bailey said. “But the girls had other plans. I’m very thankful that we’ve shown huge improvements from the very beginning.”
