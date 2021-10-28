LEXINGTON — Daviess County gave itself opportunities, but the top-ranked Panthers couldn’t find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss to Covington Catholic in the KHSAA Boys Soccer State Tournament semifinals on a picture-perfect Wednesday afternoon at Frederick Douglass High School.
The No. 17 Colonels scored the game’s lone goal when Aiden Hemmer put away a header off of a cross from Jonathan Gallenstein on a free kick in the 31st minute, but DC (22-2-4) could never find the equalizer.
“I felt like we came out and it just looked like guys had sandbags on their backs,” DCHS coach Doug Sandifer said afterward. “They were running, but it didn’t seem like they were going — they were sluggish, it seemed like.
“It’s unfortunate, we didn’t stay with our mark on the free kick, and they get the one goal that stands up for the rest of the game.”
The Panthers generated more scoring chances in the second half, finishing with an 8-2 shots advantage after intermission, but could never break through.
“The second half, we kept going at them,” Sandifer said. “They had numbers back, making things very difficult. We just didn’t get a whole lot of great looks. We didn’t create a lot of great chances. It just wasn’t our day.”
Much of that, Sandifer continued, had to do with Covington Catholic’s height advantage.
“Their size in the midfield kind of bothered us,” he said. “We weren’t winning goal kicks and putting them back on their heels, and we knew that was going to be an issue. They have some big guys. We can usually start our attack by winning that goal kick or punt, and we just weren’t able to win it consistently today.”
DC, which finished with a 14-5 advantage in shots and a 5-3 edge in shots on goal, strung together a series of four corner kicks 10 minutes into the second half but couldn’t come away with a score. For the game, DC led 10-3 in corners.
“We got several corners,” Sandifer said. “We didn’t take advantage of our corner kicks like we normally do, and that’s frustrating. That’s one of our staples — being able to score on our set pieces — but we just didn’t put balls where they needed to go.
“You get a corner kick, in our minds we expect to get a chance on goal, and it just didn’t happen for whatever reason today.”
Covington Catholic goalkeeper Carter Eilers finished with five saves in goal, while DC’s Cody Clark recorded two saves.
Even with the loss, Sandifer said, it doesn’t take away from what his team accomplished this season — on and off the field.
“I got no complaints,” he said. “Somebody had to win today, somebody had to lose. If you go all the way back to the Bluegrass Games, that’s only our third loss this whole season. This team was fantastic to coach, I really enjoyed coaching them. Today just wasn’t our day.
“A great senior class. More important than them being good soccer players is they’re good kids, and they’re all going to be successful moving on. That’s what I’m probably most proud of, is the people they are. Soccer is just a bonus that they can play this a little bit.”
