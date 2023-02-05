Daviess County High School’s Ella Johnson and Trevor Church led the way for the Panthers at the KHSAA Region 2 Championships on Saturday at the Owensboro Health Healthpark, with the two guiding DC to a third-place finish behind powerhouses Bowling Green and South Warren.
“This is the best shot we’ve had against the Bowling Green teams since I’ve been coaching,” said DC coach Jordan Loucks, in his fourth season at the helm. “I think the boys and girls both stepped up. We had a really big season — this is our 13th swim meet of the season — so we really tried to prepare all season for this one weekend.
“I think our top boys and girls showed up and represented Owensboro and Daviess County as best they could.”
Johnson won the regional title in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:08.15. She, alongside relay partners Ryleigh Bevil, Ellie Girten and Nya Hammons, also helped DC to a pair of runner-up finishes in the 200-yard medley (1:55.19) and 200-yard freestyle (1:45.18).
The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for the state tournament, with at-large decisions to be determined later based on statewide times as confirmed by the KHSAA.
“The main thing for Ella is she’s always been a leader on our relays,” Loucks said of Johnson, who also placed third in the 100 butterfly (1:00.08). “She’s always helped give us the advantage in those events, and today was no different.”
Among other top Daviess County performers were Girten, who was third in the 100 free (56.77); Bevil, a seventh-grader who was fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:27.67) and fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.09); Kayedon Mattingly, who was fourth in the 500 free (5:59.97) and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.06); and Alaina Mason, who was fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:31.02).
“I think Ryleigh, in her region debut, did everything right that she could’ve done,” Loucks added. “I think she stood up to a lot of the senior girls, the bigger girls, who have been swimming competitively in high school for a long time. She stood up to them with great confidence and did exactly as we thought she would.”
The DC girls finished with 283 points, trailing only Bowling Green (465 points) and South Warren (373).
Muhlenberg County’s girls earned sixth (120 points), led by Morgan Johnson’s third-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.34). She was also part of the Lady Mustangs’ relay teams, along with Serena Artuso, Isabella Wayne and Mallory Wilson, that finished fourth in the 200 free (1:58.37) and fifth in the 400 free (4:20.83).
Owensboro Catholic was seventh (117 points), with Mary Kate Hayden placing fifth in the 500 free (6:09.92).
Apollo finished in eighth place (82 points), Owensboro was 12th (49), and Ohio County placed 15th (24).
On the boys side, Church led DC to a third-place finish (217 points) behind Bowling Green (380) and South Warren (291). He was part of the region-winning 200-yard freestyle relay team, along with Michael Augustine, Gabriel Neves and Jude Pickrell, that finished in 1:35.81.
Church also placed second in the 50 free (21.59) and the 100 free (46.89).
“Trevor was one of the favorites and got second in both of his individual events,” Loucks said. “We consider swimming a team sport, and Trevor really helped give us the advantage in both relays. His effort was one of the main reasons we accomplished that win in the 200 free relay.”
DC’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Church, Gabriel Neves, Victor Neves and Pickrell was third (3:38.23).
Muhlenberg County’s boys placed fifth (146 points), with Carter Knowles taking fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.39) and teaming with Payton Crick, Tristen Hall and Chandler Phelps for fourth place in the 400 free relay (3:39.89). Crick, Phelps, Hall and Cash Mahlosky were fourth in the 200 free relay (1:39.17), with Mahlosky earning fifth individually in the 100 back (58.20).
Apollo was seventh (107), led by the 200-yard medley relay team of Keaton Boling, Emmitt Brock, Eli Dych and Noah Satterfly placing fourth (1:53.94). The quartet also took fifth in the 200 free (1:42.71), with Brock earning fifth in the 50 free (24.38) and 100 breast (1:07.83).
Owensboro’s Miller Bowman took second in the 100-yard butterfly (54.26) to qualify for state, along with fourth place in the 100 back (56.90). The Red Devils finished 13th (45 points) as a team.
Other area competitors included Ohio County in 10th (79 points) and Owensboro Catholic in 12th (52).
In the combined competition, Bowling Green won its 18th consecutive regional championship with 845 points, followed by South Warren (664), Daviess County (500), Greenwood (347), Allen County-Scottsville (319), Muhlenberg County (266), Apollo (189), Owensboro Catholic (169), Barren County (163), Logan County (128), Franklin-Simpson (105), Ohio County (103), Owensboro (94) and Monroe County (74).
“We actually had more numbers than Bowling Green for the first time,” Loucks said of the Owensboro area. “I’m really proud of the other teams who stepped up and are trying to make swimming a big-time sport at their schools. We’re getting more numbers, and Owensboro is getting more kids swimming. I think it’s just a matter of time before Owensboro is the dominant city in our region.”
The KHSAA State Swimming & Diving Championships will be held Feb. 16-18 at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center in Lexington.
