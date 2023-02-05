Daviess County High School’s Ella Johnson and Trevor Church led the way for the Panthers at the KHSAA Region 2 Championships on Saturday at the Owensboro Health Healthpark, with the two guiding DC to a third-place finish behind powerhouses Bowling Green and South Warren.

“This is the best shot we’ve had against the Bowling Green teams since I’ve been coaching,” said DC coach Jordan Loucks, in his fourth season at the helm. “I think the boys and girls both stepped up. We had a really big season — this is our 13th swim meet of the season — so we really tried to prepare all season for this one weekend.

