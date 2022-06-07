As Daviess County continues preparing for its next game in the KHSAA State Softball Tournament, the Lady Panthers are sticking with the fundamentals.
DC (31-5), which advanced out of the first round with a 3-0 victory against Estill County on Saturday, is pitted against undefeated Ballard (36-0) in the quarterfinals Friday. The semifinals are slated for Saturday, with the championship contest set for Sunday.
Junior pitcher Raylee Roby struck out seven batters, scattered four hits and gave up only one walk in the complete-game shutout victory — and, she said, her approach isn’t going to change as the Lady Panthers head further into the postseason.
“It was a lot of fun,” she said of the opening contest. “We’ve just got to work hard this week because we have a big game on Friday.
“We’ll just stay focused like we have been all year but practicing harder this week just because we’re playing a really good team.”
Though Roby has established herself as one of the state’s most productive pitchers — she’s ranked near Kentucky’s top 20 hurlers in earned-run average (1.34), strikeouts (239) and wins (21) despite sitting outside of the top 40 in innings pitched (156.2) — she credits DC’s defense for much of her success.
“It’s great,” she said. “My defense is probably the best. I’ll put it up against anybody in the state. I know I can always trust them behind me.”
As a team, the Lady Panthers give up only 1.91 runs per game — a mark that coach John Biggs said comes from establishing the importance of defense early on.
“When these kids first come into our program, we instill a defensive-first mentality, and it goes with our daily practices,” he said. “The first thing we do every day after we get through our stretching is go through what we call our ‘fundies.’ That’s both the infield and outfield.
“Not only is it a constant in our practices, but it’s a constant on game days. It sets the tone in the mindset of how important it is to us, if we’re going to take that much time and have our practices and even our pre-game to work on just the little fundamental things defensively, then they buy in to it.”
Biggs pointed to Saturday’s win over Estill County as a sign of his team’s defensive mindset.
“They put a few balls into play, and (Roby’s) strikeout total wasn’t what it was in some of our previou games, but our kids were able to make those plays and she was able to adjust,” he said. “... In a couple innings, they got some base runners on and got people in scoring position, but she came up with some good, big strikeouts for us.”
With that focus on limiting opponents’ scoring, Biggs added, comes a confidence that the Lady Panthers are doing everything they can to come out on top.
“We’ve said all along to control the things we can control,” he said. “You can’t control the other team’s pitcher. You can’t control the umpire’s strike zone. Those things are out of your control. But what you can control is your defense. That’s always something we can control.”
