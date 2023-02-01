The Daviess County High School boys basketball team has been through the wringer with injuries this season, but the Panthers aren’t letting that define their season.
Senior forward Cole Burch, who was expected to be one of the 3rd Region’s top players in 2022-23, was lost to injury before the season began, and junior reserve center Luke Floyd suffered a season-ending injury of his own about a month ago. One bright spot for DC has been the recent return of senior point guard Jack Payne, who played the first three games of the year before a wrist injury to his shooting hand sidelined him for 13 games.
Despite all the adversity, the Panthers (9-12) feel primed for a strong close to the regular season — no matter how the results play out.
“What you hope for at the end of every year is that you have some rhythm and some confidence going into the district tournament,” said DCHS head coach Neil Hayden. “We could play next week and I’d trust our guys to be ready to play. It’s more or less about finding out who we’ll play. I’d love to have some wins in these games as we close out the season, so we have some confidence, but I trust our guys. I know we’re going to play hard and compete, regardless of how these games go.
“This time of year, it’s like, ‘Alright, let’s just get to district and just stay healthy,’ but we need these last two weeks so we can see who we are and what we are. I think we know. Jack coming back has been big for us, he’s hit some big shots for our team. He’s not 100% healthy, but it’s more or less about him dealing with the pain at this point.”
However, Hayden added, what the Panthers have done without three of their top impact players has been impressive.
“It’s an opportunity for somebody else to step in and get some minutes,” he said. “We’ve had to, sometimes, learn on the fly and adjust, but it’s not something we can control. We had to play some guys earlier minutes than we expected, but I feel like they would still be fighting for time even if we had all three of those guys all season. We just had to change some roles and get adjusted.
“It’s no different than the San Francisco 49ers losing their quarterback. That’s sports, that’s life. I hate it mostly because Cole is a senior and was going to be one of the top players in the region. He changes our team with his post presence and is one of the best leaders I’ve been around at Daviess County. It’s disappointing, but we still have a job to do.”
Gage Phelps, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, leads DC with 18.3 points per game, with other top production coming from 6-3 senior center Evan Hillard (8.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg), 5-10 junior guard Houston Oberst (7.5 ppg), 6-1 sophomore guard Aydan Ayer (5.1 ppg), 6-1 senior guard Denver Dickens (6.1 ppg), 5-10 sophomore guard Jaxon Brown (4.4 ppg), 6-foot senior guard Decker Renfrow (3.3 ppg) and 5-10 senior guard JR McCain (2.2 ppg).
Payne, a 6-1 senior guard, is averaging 9.8 points in eight contests.
“The guys have been pretty resilient,” Hayden said, noting that Hillard and Renfrow are even first-year varsity players. “Nobody’s been hanging their heads or questioning why this happened. Hopefully, it’s a life lesson that you don’t take anything for granted and are ready to step up when it’s your turn.
“We’ve been in some games. Really, all but a couple of games, we either led or were within a couple of possessions.”
Now, DC just wants to piece it all together for the Panthers’ final push.
“I think we can win on any given night,” Hayden said. “I think we’ve got a group that knows they can win. We just know our margin for error, with missing guys, is small. We’ve got to figure out how to find our spots, and it took some games for us to learn our lessons. We had some growing pains we had to go through and some hard lessons, but I think our guys have learned from that.
“It comes down to one game. The first round of the district tournament is the most important game, but we need these last two weeks. More than ever, I value our regular season to learn and get better.
“This is a great group of guys to be around. I’m convinced that we’re not going to have our season defined by injuries.”
