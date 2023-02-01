OWESPTS-02-01-23 DC BOYS FEATURE

Daviess County’s Decker Renfrow drives past Owensboro Catholic’s Luke Beickman, left, and Parker Gray during a game on Dec. 16, 2022, at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Daviess County High School boys basketball team has been through the wringer with injuries this season, but the Panthers aren’t letting that define their season.

Senior forward Cole Burch, who was expected to be one of the 3rd Region’s top players in 2022-23, was lost to injury before the season began, and junior reserve center Luke Floyd suffered a season-ending injury of his own about a month ago. One bright spot for DC has been the recent return of senior point guard Jack Payne, who played the first three games of the year before a wrist injury to his shooting hand sidelined him for 13 games.

