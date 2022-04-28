The Daviess County girls tennis team edged Owensboro 5-4 on Wednesday at Moreland Park.
The Lady Panthers got singles wins from Charly Hayden, Morgan Lucas and Allison Boswell, along with doubles victories from Hayden/Alessa Hall and Anastasia Kolomiyets/Lucas.
OHS’s winners were Addie Travis, Emma Embry, Izzy Tipmore and Anna Travis/Riley Hunt.
BOYS DAVIESS COUNTY 7, OWENSBORO 2
The Panthers won at Moreland Park with victories by Landon McDuffee, Matthew Dunlay, Sam Smith and Anthony Thomson.
Doubles winners for DC included Andy Peeples/Smith, McDuffee/Frank Newton and David Abel/Parth Haria.
Owensboro’s winners were Dylan Mather and Walker Gaddis.
SOFTBALL BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 5, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 4
Katherine Hibbitt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run as the Lady Raiders fell in Harned.
Cassidy Morris and Raylee Higdon each had a double and an RBI for Trinity (9-7).
Breck County improved to 10-12.
TRINITY 101 200 0 — 4 9 1
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 310 100 x — 5 11 2
WP-Ball. LP-Graham. 2B-Higdon, Morris, Payne (T). HR-Hibbitt (T).
