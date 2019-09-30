Daviess County's girls' soccer team has done as expected heading into the last week of the regular season.
The Lady Panthers were supposed to be one of the better teams in Kentucky with a roster filled with seniors. DC is 15-3.
"We all knew going into the season we had potential," Kenlee Newcom said. "Our potential has shown through our record. We've all played together since we were little. We all know how we play."
Several seniors all agreed this was their best and most favorite season. Playing together from the time they were in youth leagues helped them anticipate what each player could do, with or without the ball.
"Team work has been a strength," Hannah Hurt said. "We built good chemistry this year."
They have had some injuries throughout the year, which has caused some lineup alterations. Still, that has given other players numerous chances to be factors for the Lady Panthers.
"We have played pretty well for the most part," DC coach David Sandifer said. "When we play like we are capable, we can play with anyone."
A late-season measuring stick game was at Evansville Memorial last Thursday, and the Lady Panthers fell in that one 5-0.
"They can prepare us for the postseason," defender Bree Owen said last week before that matchup.
Sandifer wanted the team to be competitive in that one, but they could also look at what Memorial did in a game Saturday against Greenwood, ranked No. 2 in Kentucky according to the Maher Rankings. Memorial also beat Greenwood 5-0.
Memorial is the overall No. 1 team in the Maher Rankings for Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. DC is No. 10 in Kentucky in the Maher Rankings.
DC also lost to Father Ryan, a Nashville program that is one of the best teams in Tennessee. West Jessamine also beat DC in the Smoky Mountain Cup in late August.
"There have been a few times when we've struggled to maintain focus, but when we are on we are tough," Sandifer said.
The Lady Panthers will close out the regular season at home against Bowling Green on Thursday.
"We've come out strong then when we get up we kind of let down, but at the end of the game we've showed grit and true talent," Meredith Campbell said. "That's what we have is a hard working team and grit."
Chloe Hinchcliffe leads DC in scoring with 24 goals and also has 16 assists. Newcom has 15 goals. Avery McNeily has 11 goals. Campbell has 12 assists. Four other players have at least six goals.
Of that group, Hinchcliffe and Newcom are two of 12 seniors. McNeily is a junior.
They all agreed that staying at full speed for the entire game will be key to a long postseason run.
"We could improve on playing hard the whole game, not dropping down 20 minutes left," Hinchcliffe said. "We should play good throughout the whole game. I think we get comfortable."
Emma Patterson has 57 saves as DC's sophomore goalkeeper. She has a 1.2 goals against per game average.
DC has allowed 26 goals while scoring 97, so defense has been important for the team's success this season.
"We have a strong defense," Ashlyn Payton said of that side of the field.
