Daviess County's girls' basketball team rolled to its fifth consecutive victory on Thursday -- defeating Hancock County 51-39 in the Dairy Queen/Danny Annis Classic at Ohio County High School.
It was a tight contest for three quarters, before the Lady Panthers (5-1) put the game away with a 22-13 fourth-quarter run.
Brooklyn Daugherty paced Daviess County with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Adylan Ayer scored 13 and Katie Mewes added 11.
Hancock County (3-5) got a game-best 17 points from seventh-grader Karmin Riley, and teammate Bailey Poole added 10 points.
HANCOCK COUNTY 10-89-13 -- 39
DAVIESS COUNTY 7-12-10-22 -- 51
Hancock County (39) -- Riley 17, Poole 10, Roberts 6, Morris 4, Kratzer 2.
Daviess County (51) -- Daugherty 14, Ayer 13, Mewes 11, Mason 5, Payne 5, Glenn 3.
OHIO COUNTY 60HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 50
Kelsey Kennedy scored 21 points and made five 3-pointers to lead the Lady Eagles in Hartford. Heaven Vanover added 16 points for Ohio County (4-3).
Madison Grigg scored 29 to lead Hopkins County Central.
HOPKINS CENTRAL 13-15-17-5 -- 50
OHIO COUNTY 16-17-12-15 -- 60
Hopkins Central (50) -- Grigg 29, Reynolds 5, Hollis 5, Peyton 3, Jones 3, Fritz 2, Sutton 2, Bowman 1.
Ohio County (60) -- Kennedy 21, Vanover 16, Embry 7, Bullock 6, Probus 2.
BOYSMcLEAN COUNTY 62, FREDERICK FRAIZE 38
Brayden Bishop scored 12 points, and Logan Patterson finished with 11 points as the Cougars won at the Dental Designs of Owensboro Christmas Classic in Whitesville.
Jacob Clark and Jaden Arnold scored 10 points apiece for McLean County (6-1), which is off to its best start since 2006-07.
Noah Pate scored a game-high 25 points for the Aces (1-6).
McLEAN COUNTY 27-15-9-11 -- 62
FREDERICK FRAIZE 7-9-15-7 -- 38
McLean County (62) -- Bishop 12, Patterson 11, Clark 10, Arnold 10, Phillips 8, Springer 5, Johnson 3, Englehardt 2, Brackett 1.
Frederick Fraize (38) -- Pate 25, Lagadinos 4, Hedges 3, Jennings 2, Farris 2, Lamar 2.
WEBSTER COUNTY 59, DAVIESS COUNTY 44
Camron Johnson led DC with 12 points in the Fuller Holiday Classic at Webster County.
Joe Humphreys added nine points for DC, which fell to 4-4 on the season.
