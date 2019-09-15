Daviess County's girls won the Mustang Stampede cross country race in Greenville on Saturday.
DC had three runners in the top six, led by Kayley Payne's fourth place (21:05). Lauren Howe was fifth (21:09) and Elli Crabtree was sixth (21:23). DC scored 27 points.
Rachel Free was seventh for Muhlenberg County (21:48).
Tasih Pettigrew from Owensboro High School was ninth (22:18).
VOLLEYAPOLLO INTAYLOR TOURNEY
Apollo went 3-2 in a tournament at Taylor County on Friday and Saturday.
The E-Gals beat Thomas Nelson 2-1 (25-21, 26-27, 17-16) and Ballard Memorial 2-0 (25-17, 27-26). They lost to West Jessamine 2-0 (18-25, 18-25), Christian Academy of Louisville 2-0 (23-25, 18-25) and Graves County 2-0 (26-27, 14-25).
Whitley Chambers had 26 kills in the tournament and Maddi Boswell had 21 kills. Anslee Hopewell had 28 assists and eight aces. Tallie Satterfield had 25 assists. Hallie Wilson had 38 digs and Abby Spong had 26 digs.
BOYS GOLF
Daviess County was second in a tournament at Glasgow High School, scoring 292 points for second place.
Daniel Love was second individually with a 68.
Brady Huckelberry was fourth with 70. Nick Johnson and Braden Whistle each shot 77.
CROSS COUNTRYDAVIESS COUNTY3RD IN RACE
Muhlenberg County's Jonah Mitchell was second in the Mustang Stampede in 15:15. Muhlenberg County was fourth as a team with 93 points.
Owensboro Catholic's John Cason was fifth in 16:12. Catholic was sixth as a team (170 points).
Daviess County was third as a team with 90 points. Logan Gish was 13th to lead DC (17:27).
Owensboro was seventh with 201 points and led by Nathanael Turner in 17:12.
