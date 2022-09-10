OWESPTS-09-10-22 DC GOLF FEATURE

Daviess County’s Dawson lamb tees off on No. 10 during the City-County Championship on Wednesday at Owensboro Country Club.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Following its victory at the City-County Championship this week at Owensboro Country Club, the Daviess County High School boys golf team is hoping the win translates into momentum and a confidence boost as the Panthers seek a strong close to the season.

DC shot a 323 as a team, paced by Grant Broughton’s two-day 73 for first place individually. Dawson Lamb and Grayson Powers each shot an 82, and Logan Mewes finished with an 86 to round out the team’s scoring.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.