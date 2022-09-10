Following its victory at the City-County Championship this week at Owensboro Country Club, the Daviess County High School boys golf team is hoping the win translates into momentum and a confidence boost as the Panthers seek a strong close to the season.
DC shot a 323 as a team, paced by Grant Broughton’s two-day 73 for first place individually. Dawson Lamb and Grayson Powers each shot an 82, and Logan Mewes finished with an 86 to round out the team’s scoring.
The Panthers led by just one stroke after the first round of action but went on to capture a 21-stroke victory by the tournament’s conclusion.
“This is all good confidence,” Broughton said. “We were all happy with how we played as a team and, definitely for me personally, I’ve got a lot more confidence. As a team, I think we all have some more confidence in each other.”
It was a much-needed victory in a lot of ways, DCHS coach Lars King said, especially since it was the first post-round celebration picture the team has gotten to take all season.
“I took that for granted my last five seasons because every season, we took five or six pictures, and that’s the first time we’ve gotten to take a we-won-something picture,” King said. “I hope it allows them to gain some confidence in their game and gain some confidence overall and just be better toward the end of the season.”
With the 2nd Region Tournament set for Sept. 19 at Madisonville Country Club, DC is hoping to build off of last year’s second-place finish. The Panthers shot 343 to place only four strokes behind Madisonville-North Hopkins.
“It’s all about confidence,” King said. “Ben Hogan said golf is a game that’s played in the six-inch space between your ears. That’s no more true at the high school level than at any other level. These guys, from one shot to the next — not even one day — but one shot to the next, can lose all confidence.”
As for Broughton, who placed second individually in the region tournament as a freshman last season, wants to see team-wide improvement down the stretch.
“Just a little bit of everything for me,” he said of areas he’d like to improve. “I think we all need a little better course management, including myself. That’s something that I think anybody can work on, and it’s something we’ll need to work on going into region.”
All things considered, Lars added, he feels like his team is heading in the right direction.
“Super proud of Grant for hanging in there, we’d been waiting for him to bust back through,” King said. “He started the season off with such a bang and then he’s kind of hit a lull here in the midseason.
“It’s also good to see (Powers) coming out and playing well, 82 is one of his better scores this year. Dawson has been steady, he had a tough day again (Wednesday) but 82’s still a good score, one of the top five in the whole tournament, so that’s always good to see.”
