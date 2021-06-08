MORGANTOWN — Following Monday night’s semifinal round, the championship game of the 3rd Region Softball Tournament will pit a team seeking a second consecutive trip to the state tournament against a program looking to get there for the first time.
Daviess County, the 2019 3rd Region champion, advanced to Tuesday’s title game with a convincing victory over Butler County, and Hancock County moved on after pulling ahead midway through and holding off Owensboro Catholic in the nightcap.
The Lady Panthers and Lady Hornets will square off Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Butler County High School.
HANCOCK COUNTY 5, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3
The Lady Hornets trailed 3-1 before erupting for four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning — surging ahead for what would prove to be the final score.
“You know, we just battled,” Hancock County coach Dwayne Wroe said. “The first innings, we felt like we left some scoring opportunities on base. I think we left eight runners on base the first four or five innings. We just hung in there, we didn’t let that get us down.”
The Lady Hornets (23-14) scored their first run in the opening inning when Adi Hurst drew a bases-loaded walk.
Catholic (21-14) jumped ahead in the top of the second, however, when Addison Tignor drove in two runners with a base hit. The Lady Aces added to their lead on Bailey Hamilton’s RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth, which scored Camille Conkright and put Catholic ahead 3-1.
Hancock County answered later in the same inning, though, with Brooke Toler’s RBI base hit driving in Lily Roberts. The Lady Hornets’ Haley Wigginton drew a bases-loaded walk, and Hancock County solidified its lead by scoring on an error and a wild pitch moments later.
From there, the Lady Hornets kept Catholic off the board to earn their first opportunity at a region championship.
“It’s just a sweet win after they beat us in All ‘A,’ ” Wroe said. “We were kind of down and I told them we might get a chance when the region tournament hits — that’s the game we’re after — and luckily, it came out like that.”
OWENSBORO CATH. 020 010 0 — 3 9 1
HANCOCK COUNTY 100 040 x — 5 5 1
WP-L. Roberts. LP-Phelps. 2B-House, Westerfield (H).
DAVIESS COUNTY 11, BUTLER COUNTY 3
The Lady Panthers commanded control early and never looked back against the Lady Bears.
Jessie Daniels got DC (31-6) going early with a two-run home run in the first inning, and the Lady Panthers pushed their advantage to 4-0 with another pair of runs in the third inning.
DC cemented its lead in the fourth, however, plating six runs — getting RBI base hits from Kelsea Roby, Sophie Simone, Abby Newman, Millie Roberts, Daniels and Seana Leibfried. Another RBI by Newman in the fifth gave her team an 11-0 lead.
Lady Panthers coach John Biggs credited his players’ patience at the plate for their early success, starting in the top of the first inning.
“If we go up there and go one, two three, then all of a sudden that momentum shifts,” he said. “You know, you’ve got the home crowd and probably a lot of other people who are going to get involved in rooting against us, so that was big. I thought that was huge. It’s not so much that we scored runs, it was just getting runners on base.”
Facing a game-ending run-rule in the bottom of the fifth, Butler County scratched across two runs to keep its chances alive. Another run in the bottom of the sixth brought the Lady Bears (31-9) within 11-3, but they couldn’t get any closer from there.
“It’s an old cliche, but they say hitting is contagious,” Biggs said of his team’s 13 hits. “All of a sudden the ball seems to be a little bit bigger. People are putting it into play. ... That’s a confidence-builder, and especially when that bottom starts turning over to the top of the lineup, things start rolling for us.”
DAVIESS COUNTY 02 610 0 — 11 13 1
BUTLER COUNTY 000 021 0 — 3 9 0
WP-Whiteker. LP-Hunt. 2B-Hunt (B). HR-Daniels (D).
