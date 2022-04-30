Daviess County built an early lead and held off a late flurry from district rival Apollo to capture a 7-6 high school baseball victory in front of a jam-packed crowd Friday night at Eagle Park.
The Panthers (16-6, 4-1 in 9th District) plated their first two runs on separate miscues — one in the first and one in the second — to establish an early 2-0 advantage. Cason Troutman’s two-run base hit moments later pushed DC to a four-run advantage.
The Eagles (17-9, 1-2) answered in the bottom of the second inning on Noah Cook’s sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 4-1.
However, a three-run inning from DC — an RBI single by Owen Payne, a sacrifice fly from Mason Boswell and an RBI base hit by Decker Renfrow — gave the Panthers a 7-1 lead heading into the bottom of the third.
“I think it was big,” DCHS coach Austin Clay said of his team’s early lead. “Going into a game like that, everybody’s jacked up a little bit. I think getting a lead early helped our guys relax a little. I think it helped Owen relax a little on the mound. Slowly getting a little better every time out, the thing with him is always going to be the strikes. He’s got the stuff.
“Getting a lead like that helped him settle in.”
Harrison Bowman provided a much-needed spark for Apollo with a two-run homer that trimmed the advantage to 7-3, and the Eagles continued their rally when Sam Holder drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth and Dayton Brown clubbed an RBI base hit in the fifth.
“It was a kickstart,” Apollo coach Mason Head of Bowman’s long shot. “We were down 7-1 at the time. It’s just like, ‘Something, anything to get it going.’ Then that happens and we get one the next, one the next, and we chip away. It was 1-0 at the end.
“At the end of the day, we gave too much away early and they executed. They punished us for it, and we weren’t able to overcome. You can’t take anything away from Daviess County tonight.”
With his team trailing 7-5 in the bottom of the seventh, Apollo’s Charles Schneider smacked an RBI double that cut the deficit to only one run.
Apollo couldn’t get any closer from there, though.
“I’m really proud of the back half,” Head added. “The front half wrote the practice plan for the next two weeks.
“The first three (innings), we didn’t play clean. ... Take nothing away from them, they swung the bats great tonight, which they’ve done all year. First half, we didn’t play clean. Second half, we upped the energy and we played a lot better.”
Clay pointed to his squad’s resiliency in front of a rowdy crowd as a major factor in the win.
“That was awesome,” he said. “I played college baseball, and — that was a sweet moment. Both fan sections were going back and forth.
“A lot of these guys played last year for us when they were sophomores. A situation like that, they would’ve hesitated, hidden away from it. We had some young kids out there still that wanted to be in the moment. To see the growth, even from the beginning of the year to now — but especially from last year to now. They want the moment. The moment isn’t going to be too big.”
Both teams return to action Monday, as Apollo will play Owensboro Catholic at Chautauqua Park and Daviess County travels to take on Union County.
