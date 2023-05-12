The Daviess County High School softball team is continuing its tradition of honoring former player Lauren Girten when the Lady Panthers host the Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament Friday and Saturday.
The annual event, played in Girten’s honor following her passing in March 2010, serves as a chance for DC and other teams to come together for a showing of unity while also playing the sport they love.
“It’s something that’s just grown,” DCHS coach John Biggs said Thursday. “It’s one of those things where you just look forward to it, and it’s an opportunity for us to play some softball but also understanding that there’s a bigger picture and other things out there than just softball. It gives us an opportunity to honor and support those people, in Lauren’s name, that have gone through this, either fighting cancer or have lost people to cancer.
“We’re at the conclusion of a real competitive and long season, so I think it gives the girls an opportunity to play some softball but also just have fun and interact with some other teams. That’s built some bonds with some other people, so I think it’s good.”
Hancock County will face Heritage Hills (Ind.) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by fourth-ranked DC taking on Warren East at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule includes Hancock County against Pleasure Ridge Park at 10 a.m.; Warren East against No. 25 Assumption at noon and DC against Assumption at 5 p.m.
The Lady Panthers are considering the weekend’s action their final regular-season test, as well.
“With the season being moved up the last couple of years and this falling when it does, you still got to remain focused on what you’re trying to accomplish when you’re playing the games,” Biggs added. “That’s going to be one thing that we can look at, too, that you may be out of your normal routine. And when it comes to tournament time, you aren’t necessarily able to do those normal routines — you’ve got to adjust to what you face in front of you to get yourself prepared for the game.
“It’s a quick turnaround, but hopefully we’re going to get those in and then we turn around and start district tournament play on Monday.”
DC heads into Friday’s matchup following its 8-2 victory over Evansville Mater Dei on Thursday. The Lady Panthers were led by a pair of two-run home runs by Jessie Daniels and Sadie Morris, while Sophia Cain earned the complete-game pitching win with eight strikeouts after giving up an early home run.
“I thought we had some really quality at-bats and set the tone early,” Biggs said of his squad, which improved to 23-4. “We were able to really barrel up some balls. We put an emphasis on trying to be a little more patient at the plate and getting balls that were in our zone, so I thought we did a good job of that early.
“Sophia showed a lot of composure and I thought those last four innings were probably some of the best innings that she’s had in a while. She was really in command of her pitches, and I felt like she showed a lot of composure on her part to make a mistake and then come right back.”
As DC heads into its 13th annual Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament, Biggs is proud to continue honoring Girten’s memory and passing it down to his players. Each year, the school awards one student $1,000 as the recipient of the Lauren Girten Memorial Scholarship.
“A lot of these girls have no memory of when it started or weren’t really involved in our program at all,” Biggs said. “We still have the foul poles and we still have reminders, but it’s using this situation for them to maybe become more aware of the people around them and what people may be going through and to support those people.”
