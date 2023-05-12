OWESPTS-05-12-23 TEAM LAUREN PREVIEW

Daviess County head coach John Biggs talks with pitcher Raylee Roby (15) at the end of an inning against Owensboro Catholic on April 18 during their softball game at Daviess County High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

The Daviess County High School softball team is continuing its tradition of honoring former player Lauren Girten when the Lady Panthers host the Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament Friday and Saturday.

The annual event, played in Girten’s honor following her passing in March 2010, serves as a chance for DC and other teams to come together for a showing of unity while also playing the sport they love.

