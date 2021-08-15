With the high school volleyball season set to start Monday, several area teams are looking to emerge as regional title contenders.
In the past six seasons, five different teams have captured 3rd Region championships — with last year’s Daviess County squad advancing to the KHSAA state tournament for the first time in school history. Now, the Lady Panthers are looking to defend their crown, while others have lofty goals for their own postseason success.
APOLLOThe E-Gals return several players with valuable experience, and coach Mary Howard has high hopes for her team in 2021.
“Our expectation for this year’s team is to be one of the top competitors in the district and the region,” said Howard, whose squad went 16-7 last year. “There are many teams in this area who are loaded with talent and have the capability to make big postseason runs. Our goal is to be one of those teams.”
Apollo will rely on its six seniors in outside hitters Havanah John and Maddi Boswell, a pair of all-district selections, along with middle hitter Aliyah Carwile, libero Abby Spong, setter Allie Hargitt and defensive specialist Courtney Hagan. Other players who will contribute include sophomore defensive specialists Kaley Dickinson and Ella Alvey, freshman middle hitter Ava Fazio and freshman right hitter Abbie Butterworth.
“This group has been working to build chemistry since we have a mix of seasoned varsity players and inexperienced players,” Howard added. “We need to get used to playing with one another and maintaining a high level of consistency during matches.
“This team plays with a lot of energy and passion. We have players who have the ability to make big plays, and the girls have been working very hard this preseason to put it all together in order to have a successful season.”
DAVIESS COUNTYIn their bid to repeat as 3rd Region champions, the Lady Panthers will count on senior leadership from Kayla Clark and Avasia Brandle, along with junior returners Josie Newcom, Adylan Ayer, Lexi Owen, Mary-Grayce Hill and Kaylee Garrison.
“We are looking forward to and anticipating a great year of Daviess County volleyball,” said coach Tyla Bailey, who directed DC to a 14-4 mark and a historic finish last season. “We expect to come out strong each night and get better every day. Set the tempo early and play our game — control what we can, and adapt to what we can’t.”
The Lady Panthers are also expecting contributions from their batch of talented newcomers, including juniors Taylor Roberts, Kayla Thomson, Molly Oborski, Sydney DeRossitt, Kayedon Mattingly and Emma Rogers, along with sophomore Kaleigh Payne.
In order for her team to reach its full potential, Bailey added, it will come down to her players’ unselfishness and poise on the court.
“Teamwork, consistency and playing our game,” she said, “regardless of what is happening on the other side of the net.”
OWENSBOROThe Lady Devils will field a fairly young team and will rely on returning juniors Brooklyn Williams, Mia Covington and Kennedy Thompson for their experience and leadership.
“Brooklyn Williams is coming off a very strong 2020 season where she led the team in blocks and hitting percentage,” said OHS coach Melissa Hibbs said, whose team went 8-7 last year. “She has worked hard in the offseason to get stronger and more agile. I feel that this is going to be Mia Covington’s breakout year. Her productivity will be key to OHS.
“Kennedy Thompson makes herself known on the court. She, too, can find herself playing a new position this season. The intensity she brings for her team can be a game-changer. In the offseason, she has worked hard developing her offensive skills to become an all-around player.”
Other players expected to step up include sophomore Hannah Ashley and freshman Maya Joska.
“While being young, we still have a lot of expectations for ourselves,” Hibbs noted. “We do not want to settle for complacency but rather working on getting better every day to be able to compete for a district championship in October. In order to be able to be in that position, we are going to need to work on consistency and energy.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
With five seniors returning from the Lady Aces’ 9th District runner-up squad, Catholic coach Brian Hardison expects his team to take a step forward this season.
Cate Sights, Hadley Latham, Delanie Brey, Grace Moseley and Claire Augenstein will provide experience and leadership, with a back row led by junior libero Emily Christian alongside sophomores Blair Riney, Karsen Tipmore and Kenlee Ackerman.
Junior Paige Miles and sophomore Kennedy Murphy will run Catholic’s offense, with middle hitters in junior Abby Baughman, freshman Olivia Castlen and junior Abigail Williams also producing.
“My expectations are usually the same,” said Hardison, whose team is looking to improve on its 7-12 mark from last year. “Make it to region and then to state. It will be really hard to even make it out of our district with four solid teams in our district.
“We have to play as a team, not individually.”
HANCOCK COUNTYThe Lady Hornets will feature an experienced group in 2021, with their sights set on competing for an 11th District title under first-year coach Blake Hardison.
Senior Emma Hurst and juniors Haylee Garrison, Sydney Kennedy and Brooke Toler will lead Hancock County, which went 6-11 last year.
“My expectations for this year are to have a strong season and compete in our district,” Hardison said. “We have a tough district with Breck and Meade County, and we have to beat one of them to get to region.”
However, Hardison is confident he has the squad to get it done.
“Most of the girls playing this year are girls who have been playing varsity and travel ball,” he said. “For this group to have a successful season, they will have to get out of the ‘losing mentality.’ They will have to believe they are just as good as any other team we are playing against and have the will to win. This group is very talented and they have a high ceiling.”
McLEAN COUNTYAfter the Lady Cougars struggled last year and had their season ended early due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, first-year coach Zach Hardison and his team are ready to put the past in the rear-view mirror.
Key production and senior leadership are expected from Addison Horn, Claire Hudson, Lilly Underwood and Kylie Ward, who will lead a group of up-and-comers that includes sophomore Laney Colburn, junior Cheyenne Kessinger and junior Riley Hudson.
“My expectations at McLean this season is just setting a tone for the type of program we want McLean volleyball to be,” Hardison said, “and that’s a hard-working program that earns their success. We have some great young talent and great seniors ready to set that tone for the young ones.”
Building that foundation will be a crucial aspect of the season, Hardison added — both for 2021 and beyond.
“To be successful, we have to continue to work hard every single match, every single practice, and be mentally strong in even the rough times,” he said. “We have a mission that is going to take time, but I have a ton of talent willing to put in that work.”
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
The Lady Mustangs finished 7-9 last year, reaching the 3rd Region Tournament for the third consecutive season.
Muhlenberg County returns seven upperclassmen in 2021, including seniors Maddy Cary, Baker Hardison and Sydni Pehm.
The Lady Mustangs will be eyeing their first 10th District championship since 2018 under first-year coach Paige Burch.
OHIO COUNTYThe defending 10th District champion Lady Eagles, who graduated no seniors from last season’s 13-5 squad, will have an opportunity to capture their third consecutive district title and, perhaps, even more.
Ohio County will lean heavily on contributions from five seniors that include middle hitter Heaven Vanover, middle hitter Kara Porter, libero Madison Kircher, defensive specialist/outside hitter Lindsey Bryant and outside hitter Madison Decker.
Other production will come from junior setters Camryn Kennedy and Caroline Law, and junior outside hitter Kaitlyn Sampson.
“Our girls have a true sense of team, and we play well as a unit,” coach Kim Kennedy said. “This group has been playing together since middle school. The girls have a never-give-up attitude and a true love for the sport. We are blessed to have a special group of seniors who have truly taken ownership of this team and set the tone for the rest of the players.
“We hope to continue to be the leader in our district and make a run past the first round of the region this year.”
WHITESVILLE TRINITY
The Lady Raiders, who finished as runners-up in the 12th District a season ago, are aiming higher than ever before in 2021.
With a wealth of returning experience, Trinity will be paced by junior setter Josie Aull, sophomore middle blocker Hannah Nash, sophomore outside hitter Georgia Howard and senior libero Taylor Pedley. Senior outside hitter Cassidy Morris, a star on the basketball court for the Lady Raiders, will also provide leadership after sitting out last season with a knee injury.
Coach Daniel Morris, whose squad went 10-11 in 2020, is ready for the program to take the next step forward.
“My expectation for this group of girls is to have them flourish and succeed in a way that Trinity volleyball has never done before,” he said. “In the last couple of years, we have competed with the big names in volleyball, but haven’t quite gotten over the hump with winning those games. Having those eye-opening wins and a team that is ready to make a statement on the year is a recipe set for success.
“This group has the potential to do amazing things this year. Staying focused, being able to finish and playing relaxed will be some of the aspects that will help us succeed in this upcoming season.”
