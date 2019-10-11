Daviess County High School and its senior star, Daniel Love, take momentum into the Leachman/KHSAA Boys State Golf Tournament, set for Friday and Saturday at Bowling Green Country Club.
The Panthers shot 315 to win the 2nd Region Golf Tournament last week at Owensboro Country Club, and coach Lars King is hoping that DC plays to its full potential this week.
"I like our team," King said. "When we're at our best, we're capable of putting up a very good number. If we play really well, we could probably be around fifth -- and that's our goal.
"Daniel has a great opportunity to be up near the top, and Chris (Salamah) is sort of the wild card. If Chris can shoot around par, we have a chance to get that top-five finish we're looking for."
Love won his first individual regional championship with an even-par 72, overtaking 2018 champion Jakob Wellman over the final nine holes.
"I wanted to win this tournament," Love said, "and I'm excited about the opportunity to play at state."
Last year, Love tied for 14th at state with a 6-over par 36-hole total of 150 (72-78).
In the regional competition, battle-tested Daviess County also got scoring from senior Salamah (80), junior Nick Johnson (80) and senior Brady Huckleberry (83).
Catholic's Wellman, a sophomore who finished with a 75, is also headed to BGCC.
"Making it to state is the most important goal," he said. "Hopefully, I'll finish a little stronger (at state)."
Others from the region set to compete in the state tournament are the University Heights Academy tandem of senior Wes Wood (75) and junior Jiles Wyatt (76), along with Webster County junior Grant Puckett (77), Hopkinsville junior James Folz (78), Madisonville-North Hopkins sophomore Jackson Hill (78), and Muhlenberg County junior Nolan Nofsinger (78).
"It's exciting," the Mustangs' Nofsinger said of competing at state. "I feel fortunate to go."
John Marshall Butler of Louisville Trinity was last year's team champion at 5-under par 139. Rounding out the top five were South Warren's CM Mixon (2nd, 142), Taylor County's Luke Coyle (3rd, 144), Madison Central's (T-4th, 145) and Lexington Christian Academy's Jansen Preston (T-4th, 145).
Taylor County emerged as team champion at 592. Also in the top five were St. Xavier (2nd, 594), Lexington Christian Academy (3rd, 602), Madison Central (4th, 613) and Ballard (5th, 615).
