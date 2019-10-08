The 2019 Boys’ 9th District Soccer Tournament begins Tuesday night at Deer Park, and this time perennial power Daviess County has company at the top.
The defending champion Panthers will share co-favorite status with Owensboro, as the longtime rivals both finished 5-1 within the district during the regular season — splitting a pair of matches against each other.
Host DC, which won a coin flip with OHS to secure the No. 1 seed, opens play at 6 p.m. against No. 4 seed Owensboro Catholic, and at 7:45 p.m. No. 2 seed Owensboro faces No. 3 seed Apollo.
Daviess County (14-2-2), as always, will be approaching the postseason one match at a time under veteran coach Doug Sandifer.
“Everybody’s back to 0-0, and that’s the way you have to look at it,” Sandifer said. “The postseason is a whole different animal, and the goal is to make it a four-week postseason run. But you can’t accomplish any of that without winning your first game, and that’s where our focus is — on Owensboro Catholic.”
The Panthers are led by senior standout Jacob Boling, who leads the squad with 23 goals and has added six assists. Junior Hunter Clark (15 goals, team-high 17 assists) has also had a big season, and sophomore goalkeeper Cody Clark has surrendered only 20 goals in 18 matches.
“For us, I think the key will be to just do the things we do, and do them well,” Sandifer said. “There are some things we’ve worked on cleaning up, but it comes down to us doing our job and playing our game.
“We need to defend as a team, take care of our set pieces, and control the midfield, which begins with the play of our forwards.”
Unlike most years past, DC will bring a relatively inexperienced club into tournament play.
“We have a lot of starters making their first postseason appearance,” Sandifer said. “We have a freshmen and sophomores and juniors in the mix, so it will be interesting to see how we respond.”
Owensboro Catholic, coached by Andy Donohoe, made steady strides during the regular season — finishing 8-8-1.
The Aces, who won five of their final eight matches, are paced by junior Joe Fusco, who has scored 25 goals. Sophomore Lance Dickens (8 goals, 8 assists) and senior Cole Blandford (7 goals, 5 assists) have also been solid. Junior Caleb Ranallo and freshman Landon Reffitt have shared goalkeeping duties.
The Panthers beat the Aces 4-2 and 5-1 during the regular season.
Owensboro (14-4-2) is a senior-laden team that matured into one of the region’s best.
“We’re ready to go,” Red Devils coach Ryan Haley said. “Our guys are extremely focused and are eager to begin postseason play — everyone is looking forward to it.
“I think the key for us will be for every player to have their teammates’ backs, great communication on both offense and defense, and playing smart with discipline and determination, like the veteran team we are.”
Despite being senior-laden, OHS is led in scoring by sophomore Josh Head (25 goals, 8 assists). Seniors Grayson McFarland and Andrew Saltsman have each scored 11 goals, and senior Paxton Jenkins has added 10. Saltsman’s 12 assists lead the way, and senior goalkeeper Radley Worth has allowed 27 goals in 20 matches.
“We’re taking Apollo as a serious competitor, you’d better believe it,” Haley said. “They’re a soccer team that plays extremely hard, and you’re always going to get their best shot.”
The Eagles (10-8-2), of coach Ryan Poirier, feature junior Harrison Bowman (16 goals, 8 assists), senior Jaelin Kirk (11 goals, 4 assists) and Yo Ya (9 goals, 8 assists), among others, in a balanced attack. Senior goalkeeper Matthew Marks has allowed 29 goals in 20 matches.
In the regular season, OHS got past Apollo by scores of 2-1 and 3-1.
Tuesday’s semifinals winners play at 7 p.m. on Wednesday for the championship.
