Following two weeks of quality spring practices, Daviess County High School football coach Matt Brannon couldn’t help but be excited about his team’s progress.
“We were able to do a lot of things,” said Brannon, whose Panthers saw about 45 players participate in eight practice sessions. “We keep things very simple and try to have fun with it, but we were able to go through our entire run package, our run game, and 7-on-7 and our passing concepts with most of our receivers and defensive backs.
“I think it was a very productive two weeks.”
DC entered the spring following a 3-5 campaign in 2020, but the Panthers will benefit from the return of star quarterback Joe Humphreys, who led Class 6-A with 225 passing yards per game — finishing with 1,577 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. DC also returns standout running back Bryson Parm, who racked up 1,069 yards and 14 TDs this past season.
Top wideouts Decker Renfrow (511 yards, nine TDs), Max Dees (311 yards, three TDs) and Carter Hamilton (304 yards, three TDs) will be back, as well.
Though the Panthers will look to replace holes on the line with the departure of linemen Jon Nalley, Blake Henry and Zach Head, DC doesn’t lose a single starting skill receiver to graduation heading into 2021.
“The core group is back, and that’s exciting. They’ve grown,” Brannon said, noting that 25 of his players didn’t make spring practice because they were already participating in other sports. “Most of those kids are multi-sport athletes, so they’ve been able to compete at a high level, whether it be basketball, baseball or track, since the end of football.
“I’m a big advocate for athletes playing multiple sports, and I think it’s going to pay off for us. Our skill kids have been able to work on their athletic development, and once summer gets here, I’ll be excited to get all these guys back together.”
By the time the season rolls around, though, Brannon expects his offensive linemen to produce.
“We do have some big shoes to fill on the line, but I’m very pleased with the growth and their output during the spring,” Brannon said. “For them to be able to practice with Parm behind them, that group is really starting to build some cohesiveness.”
DC excelled on offense in 2020, averaging more than 41 points per game. On the defensive side, however, the Panthers surrendered nearly 36 points per outing — a number that concerned the DC coaching staff.
“Going into next season, I think defense is our biggest challenge,” Brannon said. “We had a subpar year last year, defensively. Part of it was just the circumstances of the quarantine and not being able to be together — we didn’t get to go through the normal development, but nobody else did either. That’s not an excuse.
“We just never seemed to gel. That’s going to be our focus going into the summer, but I’ve got confidence in our players and coaches that we’ll figure it out.”
More so than anything, Brannon noted, was the importance of simply breaking up the monotony.
“For me, the most beneficial part of spring football is to break from your routine of just lifting and running,” he said. “You’re so far away from the season, that it gets to be a grind of early-morning lifts and conditioning. To be able to continue with that, but also adding in football drills and being able to talk more specifically about individual positions, it’s huge.
“Our kids like to work, and they’re going to do everything they can to be the best version of themselves. I’m looking forward to June when we can get them all together and get back to work.”
