Sophomore quarterback Joe Humphreys threw for 217 yards with three touchdowns and added a rushing score as Daviess County High School rolled to a 51-6 Class 6-A district-opening win over Marshall County Friday night.
It was also the first home victory of the season for the Panthers (2-4) at newly renovated and pristine Reid Stadium.
"First one on the new field," DC coach Matt Brannon said afterward. "It's kind of a special night for us. Everything kind of came together.
"Obviously, we took some tough ones on the chin, tough opponents, but it's helped us. It's gotten us battle-tested. To play a full game, to click on offense and defense against a district opponent is a great way to get it started."
Humphreys completed 22-of-27 passes, with freshman wide receiver Decker Renfrow hauling in eight receptions for 113 yards and a pair of TDs.
Sophomore Carter Hamilton tallied 34 yards and a touchdown on two catches, as well. His scoring effort came on a short pass that he turned upfield before shrugging off two defenders and carrying it 20 yards to paydirt. The touchdown put DC ahead 44-6, leading to the KHSAA-mandated running clock midway through the third quarter.
Brannon noted that his team's aerial attack had been a focus throughout practice last week, especially with the time DC's offensive line could provide Humphreys to operate.
"I think we know teams are gonna prepare against (the run)," he said, "so we have to be able to spread people out. ... Humphreys is just gaining confidence each week, so this was a good week to let it loose. He accomplished that pretty well tonight."
Even with their attention on the passing game, the Panthers still racked up 219 rushing yards -- giving them 443 yards of total offense. Freshman running back Bryson Parm led the way with 109 yards on just seven attempts, including a 77-yard scoring scamper within the final minute of the contest.
The start of the game wasn't much different.
After forcing a turnover on downs on Marshall County's opening drive, the Panthers scored just three plays later.
Senior running back Shane Riley carried in an 18-yard score on his first touch of the evening.
Marshall County (2-4) answered back immediately, with running back Luke Wyatt capping off a six-play, 54-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run.
The Panthers didn't allow another point from there. The Marshals finished with just 179 yards of total offense.
"Our defensive staff put together a great plan this week," Brannon said. "We put nine in the box, essentially, and used some skill guys to lock down their receivers, and they just played outstanding all night long.
"Marshall County came out ready to play, and so it took us a little bit of time to adjust, and we did. It was over after that."
Humphreys connected with Renfrow for a 14-yard TD early in the second quarter, setting the stage for 45 unanswered points.
Senior running back Lance Newman broke loose for a 48-yard rushing score at 8:21, a Marshall County fumble set up Humphreys's 26-yard scoring toss to Renfrow at 4:13, and Carter Hoagland booted a 44-yard field goal in the final seconds of the half to give DC a 30-6 advantage at intermission.
The Panthers scored on their first possession of the third quarter when Humphreys took a read option up the middle for 14 yards. After a Seth Foster interception, DC needed just one play to score when Humphreys connected with Hamilton.
Parm's breakaway run rounded out the scoring in the final period.
Brannon said his team will celebrate the win for a night before getting ready for next week's tilt at district powerhouse McCracken County.
"It's gonna help in practice," Brannon said of the victory. "It's gonna help in preparation, because everything's always better when you win on the weekend. We're gonna come back Sunday and watch film -- correct our mistakes out here -- but I feel good about the direction we're headed."
MARSHALL COUNTY 6 0 0 0--6
DAVIESS COUNTY 6 24 14 7--51
DC-Riley 18 run (pass failed)
MC-Wyatt 4 run (kick failed)
DC-Renfrow 14 pass from Humphreys (Hoagland kick)
DC-Newman 48 run (Hoagland kick)
DC-Renfrow 26 pass from Humphreys (Hoagland kick)
DC-Hoagland 44 FG
DC-Humphreys 14 run (Hoagland kick)
DC-Hamilton 20 pass from Humphreys (Hoagland kick)
DC-Parm 77 run (Hoagland kick)
