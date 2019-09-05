Daviess County High School trailed by two goals at halftime Wednesday night, but the Panthers erupted for four second-half scores to claim a 4-2 boys' soccer victory over district foe Owensboro Catholic at OCHS's Independence Field.
Hunter Clark finished with two goals and an assist to pace DC (8-0-2, 4-0 in 9th District), which also got goals from Hayden Boswell and Jacob Boling, along with assists by Declan Armistead and Jackson Goddard.
Boswell opened scoring for the Panthers with 29:32 left in the contest when he corralled a loose ball in the box and put it away to draw DC within 2-1. Five minutes later, Boling was on the receiving end of a long Clark cross that tied the game at two goals apiece.
A second yellow card left Owensboro Catholic (3-4, 0-4) with just 10 players for the final 22:07. After a strong packed-in defensive effort by the Aces, Clark put in the go-ahead goal with 7:47 left. His second goal came less than three minutes later to provide the final margin.
The Panthers' scoring outburst came following a first half that DC coach Doug Sandifer described as "too slow and too casual."
"The first half was a combination of (the Aces) were playing really hard and they were organized, and frankly, we were playing sluggish and not interested," Sandifer said. "But credit to Catholic; they made things very difficult and they took advantage of the opportunities they had in the first half and put us in a hole.
"Catholic will play hard, and they deserved to have the lead at halftime."
The Aces struck with 5:45 left in the first half on Joe Fusco's goal, and the junior midfielder scored a second time two minutes later on an assist from Lance Dickens.
"We tried to disrupt their rhythm, and we did," said OCHS assistant coach Larry Simpson, who filled in for head coach Andy Donohoe while he attended a friend's wedding in Ireland. "We tried to frustrate them a little bit, and we stuck in a couple goals."
The Panthers made adjustments at halftime, but the biggest change, Sandifer said, was his team's mentality.
"We definitely picked up the effort in the second half," he said. "You can tell, getting in that 2-0 hole made them mad, and they should have been. But they didn't have anybody to blame but themselves.
"They've got to show up, mentally and physically ready to go. Every night's gonna be a battle, and if we're not here focused on the task at hand, we can get ourselves in trouble."
Sandifer also credited Boling and Clark for their efforts in helping DC overcome its early struggles.
"We had contributions all over the field, but those two guys stood out in their ability to pick up the level of play of the guyts around them," he said.
According to Simpson, Catholic simply wore down as the game progressed -- but the Aces showed two important qualities throughout the contest.
"The first one was the clinical approach of following a game plan and seeing the success that you can gain from it," Simpson said. "The second was just the guttiness to dig in when the odds are stacked against you. I was happy to see that out of them."
Daviess County plays again Saturday at Elizabethtown, while Catholic returns to action Monday at Hart County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.