In the days following Daviess County’s 2-1 come-from-behind victory over No 2 Louisville Ballard in the KHSAA state softball tournament’s semi-state round on Saturday, the Lady Panthers’ coaching staff wanted their players to relax.
Once Monday afternoon rolled around, though, it was back to business.
“On Saturday, we told them to enjoy this and enjoy Sunday,” DC coach John Biggs said. “We told them not to even think about softball until they get to the field at 3 p.m. on Monday. We worked on a few things that we saw in the last couple of games we played — things we needed to reinforce. It wasn’t anything new, and we really didn’t do much hitting.
“At this time of the year, it’s more about reinforcing the things you’ve already been doing all year, just trying to keep that mindset.”
The ninth-ranked Lady Panthers (32-6) advanced to the state quarterfinals after scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning Saturday, getting an RBI from Sophie Simone and a sacrifice fly RBI from Abby Newman. Katie Mewes, who scored the tying run, also made a leaping grab in centerfield to help keep Ballard off the board in the bottom of the final frame.
“We sure didn’t plan it that way, but I’ve got to give the kids credit,” Biggs said. “They fought, they never gave up, and we were finally able to get some balls to fall.”
As dire as the game appeared on the surface, Biggs continued, DC was never rattled.
“We were still trying to teach patience, foul off some pitches that were borderline strikes and maybe (Ballard’s pitcher) might make a mistake and we can barrel one up,” he said. “We feel like if we’re patient, we can get pitches we can handle. Then we just have to put the ball in play.”
It’s a recipe that’s worked all season for the Lady Panthers, who play again Friday against the 10th Region’s Pendleton County (25-11) at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.
And, following the rollercoaster victory Saturday, Biggs knew getting mentally prepared would be a must for his squad this week.
“That was a big, emotional win,” Biggs said. “Today, we had to get refocused and understand that was the next step. Now, we’ve got another step to get focused on. Really and truly, I think sometimes when we play opponents we don’t really know, we seem to be little more focused.”
Biggs was also quick to credit outside support for helping fuel his team along the way.
“The outpouring of support from the community has been awesome,” he said. “We’ve had some really great support for the girls, and that’s meant a lot.”
