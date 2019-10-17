Daviess County scored five goals in the continuation of its Boys' 3rd Region Soccer Tournament semifinal with Muhlenberg County to finish off a 7-0 win Wednesday at Independence Field.
The victory earned the Panthers a spot in Thursday's regional championship game.
The Panthers will see a familiar foe there, with them facing Owensboro High School for the regional title for the sixth straight season.
Jacob Boling scored just 30 seconds into the resumption of the game from when it was suspended because of lightning Tuesday, which was in the 30th minute. Hayden Boswell headed in a cross from Carter Hoagland for a 4-0 DC lead four minutes before halftime.
"We came in tonight much more efficient, much more focused, a bit dissatisfied with how the first 30 minutes went last night," DC coach Doug Sandifer said. "I challenged them today. I told them, 'I'm gonna leave you alone, this is your game. The next 50 minutes is how you want to play it.' I didn't say much at all to them during the game.
"I wanted them to take charge, and they did. We came out with a little more energy at the beginning, got a couple of goals real quick."
The Panthers kept things going well over the next 15 minutes of the second half.
Declan Armistead scored with two minutes gone in the second half.
Hunter Clark capped things off with two straight goals inside of 10 yards within two minutes of each other, and that's where the score stayed, 7-0, with 30 minutes of playing time left.
Clark scored three goals in the game, counting the one he scored on Tuesday. Boling also scored two goals, counting one on Tuesday.
"We got to halftime, I asked if they were satisfied with how they did. They said no," Sandifer said. "I told them to make it better than the last 40 minutes. This was our preparation, in a way, for Thursday night. It's getting repetitions, getting guys to do what we want to see them do in a game."
DC will take a 17-2-2 record into the regional championship game. Muhlenberg County ended its season 6-15-1.
Now, the Panthers will take on an OHS team that they are evenly matched with.
DC beat OHS 3-0 the first time they met this season. OHS won 3-2 the second time they played. DC escaped 2-1 in double overtime against OHS in the 9th District championship game.
"We want to play a solid game, do what we do well, minimize mistakes," Sandifer said of this fourth meeting. "It's going to be a battle."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.