The Daviess County High School softball team scored 13 runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 17-4 five-inning win over Assumption on Saturday in the Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament at DCHS.
Jessie Daniels went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and three runs for the fourth-ranked Lady Panthers (25-4), while Sadie Morris finished 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a pair of runs. Annie Newman went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs for DC, which also got doubles from Macy Foreman and Makayla Rowan, as well as a triple from Kayley Payne. Rowan also scored two runs.
