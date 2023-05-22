LEITCHFIELD — The semifinals of the 3rd Region Softball Tournament are now set following the first round of action on a picture-perfect Sunday at Grayson County High School.

Daviess County opened the day with a shutout victory over Breckinridge County, while Owensboro Catholic’s Brooke Hamilton capped off the day with a perfect game in her team’s win over Meade County. In between, Butler County topped Ohio County in five innings, and Edmonson County outlasted Muhlenberg County in 12 innings.

