LEITCHFIELD — The semifinals of the 3rd Region Softball Tournament are now set following the first round of action on a picture-perfect Sunday at Grayson County High School.
Daviess County opened the day with a shutout victory over Breckinridge County, while Owensboro Catholic’s Brooke Hamilton capped off the day with a perfect game in her team’s win over Meade County. In between, Butler County topped Ohio County in five innings, and Edmonson County outlasted Muhlenberg County in 12 innings.
The semifinals will be contested Tuesday when DC faces Butler County at 6 p.m., followed by Catholic taking on Edmonson County at 8 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m.
DAVIESS COUNTY 10, BRECKINRIDGE C0. 0
Annie Newman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs batted in and two runs scored, Sadie Morris finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs, and Callie Smith was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs as the Lady Panthers rolled to a six-inning win.
Kaydence Hamilton also went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI for DC (28-4), and Kaitlyn Hill added a double and drove in two runs.
“We still need to be a little more patient, but I thought we had some kids that had really, really good at-bats,” DC coach John Biggs said. “Kaydence Hamilton had a good at-bat, Callie Smith had some good at-bats.
“Really, that four, five, six, seven (in the order) down there really led us today. That’s been the situation all year — when a couple people maybe aren’t seeing the ball or putting the ball in play hard, then we’ve had other people that have been able to step up and do that. I was really proud of that. That part of the lineup really set the tone and were able to get some people on base and get some runs in.”
The Lady Panthers plated a trio of runs in the first inning to seize early control and never looked back.
Raylee Roby struck out 10 batters and allowed only two hits and one walk in 4 2/3 innings, while Sophia Cain pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings in relief.
“I thought Raylee got better as the game went along,” Biggs said. “It’s one of those things where you’re out of your normal routines. We didn’t have quite the amount of time that we normally would have warming up, but when you have veteran teams, they can adjust to that. She did a better job there in the last few innings when she was pitching.
“Defensively, I thought the outfield made plays. There must’ve been some wind up high because the balls were really swirling around and treacherous out there, but our kids did a good job of adjusting to that.”
Breckinridge County (16-12-1) was undone by five errors.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 000 000 — 0 2 5
DAVIESS COUNTY 301 411 — 10 12 0
WP-Roby. LP-White. 2B-Morris 2, Newman 2, Hill, Smith (DC). 3B-Smith (DC).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 2, MEADE COUNTY 0
Hamilton struck out 10 batters in the complete-game victory and added a solo home run in the third innings to lift the Lady Aces to an opening-round win.
According to the senior, she tried not to think about the streak she was on while pitching.
“I have total trust in the defense behind me, but also I’ve been so close so many times that I get it in my head, and this game I just tried to not think about it,” she said. “I tried to play for the team and get the win.”
Catholic (22-11) wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, as Addison Tignor drew a two-out walk in the first inning and then scored on an RBI double from Ruthie Jones for an early 1-0 lead.
Hamilton led off the top of the third inning with a solo shot to left field, and her pitching prowess kept Meade County at bay from there.
“Scoring first was big,” OCHS coach Jeremy Phelps said. “We faced those pitchers before. I felt like we had a good game plan for it. The approach was a lot better for some of them. Some of them just didn’t have a good day today but the good thing is there’s going to be another day. We get to keep playing. That’s the good thing about it, I was proud about that.”
Jones, Lilli Grant and Bailey Hamilton finished with two hits apiece for the Lady Aces.
Meade County ended its season at 22-11-1.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 101 000 0 — 2 8 0
MEADE COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Ledford. 2B-Jones (OC). HR-Br. Hamilton (OC).
EDMONSON COUNTY 5, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 4
Following a back-and-forth contest that lasted until the 12th inning, the Lady Cats came away victorious on a late Muhlenberg County error.
A single by Alyssa Doyle got courtesy runner Emma Davis on base, and a batter later, Brooklynn Wilson hit a fly ball to center field that resulted in an error — allowing Davis to score and put Edmonson County up 5-4.
Muhlenberg County’s Joshlynn Noe led off the bottom of the 12th with a single, stole second and then advanced to third on a bunt from Jaycee Phillips. However, a batter later, the Lady Cats turned a double play, including throwing Noe out at home plate to seal the victory.
Noe went 4-for-6 with four stolen bases to pace the Lady Mustangs (16-10) and added a run on Abry Carver’s RBI base hit that tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth frame.
Edmonson County (17-10) plated a trio of runs in the top of the ninth inning to surge ahead, but Muhlenberg County answered right back in the bottom of the frame. Sophia Wilkins led off with a double, Macy Cotton hit a single, Taylor Wilkins clubbed a two-run single to trim the deficit to 4-3, and Ava Carter extended the contest with a game-tying RBI sacrifice fly.
Cotton finished 3-for-5 for Muhlenberg County, and Taylor Wilkins chipped in two hits with a pair of RBIs.
EDMONSON COUNTY 001 000 003 001 — 5 11 2
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 000 001 003 000 — 4 13 3
WP-Norris. LP-Davis. 2B-Noe, S. Wilkins, T. Wilkins (M). 3B-Webb (E).
BUTLER COUNTY 11, OHIO COUNTY 1
The Lady Eagles notched a run in the second inning but were held without a hit in a five-inning loss.
After giving up three runs in the bottom of the first inning, Ohio County scored its lone run when Kelsey Kirkpatrick got on with an error and advanced to second base, moved to third on a bunt attempt by Kiera Sapp and then scored on an RBI ground out by Addyson Graves.
After that, however, the Lady Eagles got only one runner on base for the remainder of the game.
Tinslea Belcher drove in four runs and scored twice to lead Butler County (23-5-1), while Madison Clark, Avery Gleason and Mia Thomas added two hits and two RBIs apiece. Karrington Hunt scored three runs, as well. Parker Willoughby also clubbed a double for the Lady Bears.
Ohio County ends its season at 10-19.
OHIO COUNTY 010 00 — 1 0 1
BUTLER COUNTY 311 15 — 11 9 1
WP-Gleason. LP-Graves. 2B-Willoughby (B).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.