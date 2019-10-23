Daviess County senior golfer Daniel Love was named first-team All-State recently.
Love won the 2nd Region individual championship and paced his DC team to the KHSAA State Golf Championship.
The All-State Golf First and Second Teams are chosen by points earned in high school Invitational, KGCA All State Championships, Regional Tournaments and the KHSAA State Championship. Invitationals submit their results to the All-State Points Committee comprised of Directors from Golf House Kentucky, the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association, and boys and girls high school coaches.
The First Team players and coaches will be honored at the All-State Banquet on Sunday, November 3 at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).
ALL-3RD REGIONBOYS SOCCER TEAM
Here are the first-team picks by coaches in the 3rd Region based on regular-season play.
Daviess County: Jacob Boling, Hunter Clark, Declan Armistead.
Owensboro High School: Josh Head, Andrew Saltsman, Kevin Payne.
Apollo: Yo Shi Ya, Harrison Bowman.
Ohio County: Klemmer Nicodemus.
Owensboro Catholic: Joe Fusco.
Grayson County: Matthew Haycraft.
