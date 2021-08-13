Following a fourth-place finish at last season’s KHSAA Class 5-A State Cross Country Meet, the Daviess County girls are expecting another strong showing when the 2021-22 campaign begins.
The Lady Panthers headline the group of local runners looking for big performances, along with a number of area squads who will work to find their footing early in the year.
APOLLO
The E-Gals, who placed sixth in the Class 3-A, Region 1 meet a year ago, return two of their top four performers from last season.
Junior Ahmira Pickett finished 20th in the region in 2020, and she’ll be joined by sophomore Adyson Mattingly, who placed 38th. Sophomore Sarah Rice also returns with experience after finishing 59th at last year’s regional competition.
Rounding out Apollo’s roster are sophomore Emily Bertke, junior Madison Embry, freshman Olivia Elaine Hooker and sophomore Chloe Sandefur.
DAVIESS COUNTY
Though the Lady Panthers lost a good portion of their contributors to graduation, DC remains confident as it looks for its 17th straight City-County crown, a 15th consecutive regional title and a 10th straight trip to the podium at state.
“With seven seniors graduating from last year’s 2020 team, we will be relying on several members of this year’s team to help fill the void left from last year,” DC coach Mark Fortney said.
Seniors Emily Rempe (fourth at region), Ellington Crabtree (fifth at region) and Lauren Howe will lead the way, with other contributions expected from first-year runners such as sophomore Ava Gentile and freshmen Blakely Greer, Lucy Spaw and Sally Tidwell.
“Our team has some very good young talent coming into the program,” Fortney said. “... All of these ladies have been very solid in early-season workouts.”
With the amount of talent the Lady Panthers possess, Fortney doesn’t see why his team can’t continue its stretch of quality performances.
“These tasks are hard to achieve,” he said, “but if everyone continues to work hard and stay healthy for the season, it is a very attainable goal.”
OWENSBORO
The Lady Devils have a group of up-and-coming runners who will be led by senior Ashley Colburn, who finished 23rd at last year’s Class 3-A, Region 1 meet.
“She has committed herself to really improving her fitness and race levels,” OHS coach Byron Morris said. “I am looking forward to seeing her show up on the course very well, especially later in the season.”
Owensboro will also be working to continue building a solid foundation with eighth-grader Kiley Palmer (19th at region), sophomore Kayla Davidson (52nd), eighth-grader Abby Ladwig (57th) and freshmen Addison Edge, Keeli Hanley and Maya Joska.
“Overall this year, our focus is to continue to return the Lady Devils to being a competitive team on the course,” Morris said. “We have had some great individuals in the past, but it has been a few years since the girls’ squad has fielded a solid squad, and we are continuing to work on that.
“With a team filled with underclassmen, it will be a season of slow and steady progress. The pieces are there, we just have to work hard to get them to fall into place. It should be an exciting year and a great starting point for a squad that will be very competitive over the next few seasons.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
The Lady Aces feature three returning runners who competed in last year’s Class A, Region 2 meet.
Catholic was paced last year by sophomore Ruthie Jones (38th at region), sophomore Jessenia Garcia (43rd) and junior Eva Ray (DNF).
Juniors Ella Claire Goetz, Chloe Sprague, Addison Tignore and Ashten Tignor round out the Lady Aces’ roster.
HANCOCK COUNTY
Last year, the Lady Hornets placed third at the Class A, Region 2 meet and 17th at state, and coach Wes Meserve expects a “well-rounded” group of runners this season.
Eighth-grader Izzy Ross (regional runner-up) and senior Aly Voyles (fourth) will pace Hancock County in 2021.
“I think either girl had the potential to win the region last year,” Meserve said. “They’re both very competitive, so I think it’ll come down to the little things. ... They’re both very talented athletes.”
Meserve also has high hopes for newcomer Carolina Jones, along with returning runner Sydney Weatherholt, who he believes can push for the team’s top spot at times.
“I think we’ll have a few rough races early, but these girls are tough and several have five-plus years of experience running cross country,” Meserve said. “They’ll be fun to coach and watch this season.”
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
The Lady Mustangs placed eighth at the Class 3-A, Region 1 Meet last season, and coach Todd Culbertson expects a big-time performance from his squad in 2021.
“Their road to Paris fell short last season at regionals despite career performances by several of our athletes,” he said, “and with everyone returning from last season, we should have the experience we need to hopefully have a successful season.”
Seniors Kendra Walker (26th at region), Rachel Free (33rd) and Allie Culbertson (39th) will lead the way for Muhlenberg County.
Other contributions are expected from sophomore Mallory Wilson (43rd), freshman Kennedy Clark (45th), sophomore Kaitlyn Boggess (50th) and seventh-grader Savannah Page.
“We have a very talented girls’ team this season,” Todd Culbertson said, “however, it will be up to them to decide how badly they want it to put in the hard work it will take to achieve the common goal.”
OHIO COUNTY
The Lady Eagles return nine upperclassmen from last year’s squad, as well as freshman Morgan Kobylinski, who finished eighth overall at the Class 3-A, Region 2 meet last season.
Ohio County will also benefit from the return of junior Emily Spradlin (50th in region), Skylar Gray (60th) and junior Abigail Mays (64th).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY
Senior Natalie Rhinerson and sophomore Sienca Valdez return after competing in the Class A, Region 2 meet last season.
Rhinerson finished 38th in the region, alongside Valdez at 39th.
More so than anything, coach Kristen Mikulcik said, the Lady Raiders are focused on growth and improvement, beginning with Tuesday’s Kentucky/Indiana Border Clash.
