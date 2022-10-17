Daviess County will look to capture its third consecutive district volleyball championship when the 9th District Tournament begins Monday at DCHS.
The top-seeded Lady Panthers, who enter at 17-10 overall and went 5-1 against district competition, will square off against Owensboro (13-17, 1-5 in 9th District) at 5:30 p.m., followed by second-seeded Owensboro Catholic (15-9, 4-2) facing No. 3 seed Apollo (21-14, 2-4) at 7:30 p.m.
The championship match is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m.
DC and OHS split their regular-season matchups, with the Lady Panthers capturing a 25-20, 25-19, 27-25 win on Sept. 6 before the Lady Devils responded with a hard-fought 12-25, 25-23, 9-25, 25-22, 15-11 victory two weeks later.
Daviess County has been led by standout senior Josie Newcom, who’s posted 345 kills on the year and is ranked 19th in Kentucky with 4.31 kills per set, alongside Lexi Owen (511 assists, 53 blocks); Mary Grayce Hill (110 kills); Taylor Roberts (217 digs) and others.
As a team, the Lady Panthers are 14th in the state in blocking (3.0 per set) behind Kayedon Mattingly, who’s 23rd in KHSAA with 1.05 blocks per set.
Owensboro will counter with a group that includes Brooklyn Williams (316 kills, 48 blocks); Addie Travis (155 kills, 41 blocks); Ava Fincher (376 assists); Mia Covington (95 kills, 214 assists); and Kennedy Thompson (337 digs).
The nightcap will feature a pair of teams that met twice during the regular season, with Owensboro Catholic taking a pair of sweeps over Apollo — 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 on Aug. 23 and 25-19, 25-13, 25-10 on Sept. 20.
The Lady Aces are paced by a balanced group led by Olivia Castlen (175 kills, 50 blocks); Blair Riney (169 kills, 241 digs); Abigail Williams (141 kills); Kennedy Murphy (640 assists, 41 aces); Emily Christian (447 digs); and Karsen Tipmore (313 digs, 41 aces).
For their efforts, Murphy is 13th in Kentucky with 8.77 assists per set and Christian is 17th in the commonwealth with 6.12 digs per set. As a team, Catholic is 13th in digs (20.2 per set).
Meanwhile, the E-Gals are led by Abie Butterworth (190 kills); Ava Fazio (184 kills, 66 blocks); Jennifer Lee (165 kills, 71 blocks); Ahalia Ramirez (485 assists); and Ella Alvey (326 digs, 60 aces), among others. As a team, Apollo ranks 15th in the state in blocks per set (2.9).
Monday night’s winners will move on to the championship game and automatically advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
In the 10th District Tournament, Muhlenberg County (11-19) will take on McLean County (7-21) on Monday at 6 p.m. at Ohio County High School. The winner will face the host Lady Eagles (25-6) for the district championship on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
In the 11th District Tournament, host Cloverport (2-17) will face Meade County (18-7) on Monday at 5 p.m., followed by Hancock County (8-20) against Breckinridge County (8-13) at 7. The title game will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
In the 12th District Tournament at Grayson County High School, Whitesville Trinity (25-7) will square off against Butler County (6-23) on Monday at 5:30 p.m., followed by Edmonson County (18-12) against Grayson County (19-17) at 7:30. The championship match is slated for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
