OWESPTS-10-17-22 DISTRICT VB ADVANCE

Daviess County’s Adylan Ayer (13) spikes the ball over Owensboro’s Addison Travis during a game on Sept. 22 at Daviess County High School.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Daviess County will look to capture its third consecutive district volleyball championship when the 9th District Tournament begins Monday at DCHS.

The top-seeded Lady Panthers, who enter at 17-10 overall and went 5-1 against district competition, will square off against Owensboro (13-17, 1-5 in 9th District) at 5:30 p.m., followed by second-seeded Owensboro Catholic (15-9, 4-2) facing No. 3 seed Apollo (21-14, 2-4) at 7:30 p.m.

