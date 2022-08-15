As the Daviess County High School volleyball team seeks its third consecutive regional title this year, the Lady Panthers will be met with plenty of resistance from other experienced squads within the 9th District and 3rd Region.
DC edged Whitesville Trinity in five sets to win the region last season and returns a heavy crop of seniors to help the Lady Panthers look for another trip to the KHSAA State Tournament.
APOLLOComing off last year’s uncharacteristic 14-22 campaign, the E-Gals return a youthful squad intent on coming together early in the year.
Apollo will rely on the experience of its returners, juniors Ahalia Ramirez (533 assists last season), Kaley Dickinson (262 digs) and Kelsey Dickinson (202 digs) and sophomore Ava Fazio (56 blocks).
Also expected to contribute are juniors Ella Alvey (36 aces), Jennifer Lee and Alivia Norris, sophomores Abie Butterworth, Kadi Daugherty and McKenna Mason, and freshman Elise Wilson.
“This year we have a very young squad with no seniors,” Apollo coach Mary Howard said. “Our main focus as the season begins is to build team chemistry and work as a cohesive unit to be competitive in the region.”
DAVIESS COUNTYThe Lady Panthers went 22-10 last season with district and regional championships before falling to Bowling Green in the first round of the state tournament.
DC returns a bulk of its production from a year ago, including seniors Josie Newcom (358 kills, 185 digs, 58 aces), Adylan Ayer (241 kills, 66 blocks), Lexi Owen (753 assists, 150 digs, 103 blocks, 41 aces) and Mary Grace Hill (166 kills), among others.
However, coach Tyla Bailey said, the Lady Panthers aren’t taking anything for granted.
“On any given night anything can happen, we’re not getting caught up in what happened in the past (regional championships),” she said in July. “We go into every day knowing it’s a new day, a new year, nothing is given to us. If we want it, we have to work for it. They know during the time we celebrated it, but if we want to have that feeling again, we have that target on our backs.”
The Lady Devils went 20-15 last year, and OHS expects to take another step forward this season.
“Coming off a strong 2021 season, expectations for ourselves are high,” coach Melissa Hibbs said. “While we believe that we can have a very successful season, we don’t want to overlook any opponent. Our focus is to take one match at a time to continue to grow throughout the season.”
Returning varsity members who will be counted on for leadership are seniors Mia Covington (150 kills, 233 assists), Brooklyn Williams (191 kills, 84 blocks) and Kennedy Thompson (408 digs, 42 aces) and junior Chase Mather (137 kills, 349 digs, 49 aces).
Big things are also expected from sophomores Addie Travis and Ava Fincher, along with contributions from senior Hanna Chancellor and juniors Hannah Ashley, Addie McDaniel and Kiersten Taylor.
OWENSBORO CATHOLICThe Lady Aces, who went 25-13 last season, return five seniors who will be key to Catholic’s success both offensively and defensively.
Paige Miles (531 assists, 36 aces) and Emily Christian (634 digs, 60 aces) will serve as Catholic’s captains, and the Lady Aces will get additional leadership from fellow seniors Abbie Baughman (55 kills), Abigail Williams (94 kills, 62 blocks) and Mollie Pride.
Other contributions are expected from juniors Kennedy Murphy (612 assists, 78 aces), Blair Riney (212 digs) and Karsen Tipmore (32 digs), as well as sophomores Olivia Castlen (177 kills, 122 blocks) and Tyranda Stuart.
“As always, we want to try and make state,” OCHS coach Brian Hardison said of his team’s goals. “Get past the first round of district, play as a team all season long.”
OTHER AREA TEAMSWhitesville Trinity will look for another strong push to the postseason after going 27-6 last season and winning the 12th District Tournament under coach Daniel Morris. The Lady Raiders, who fell in five sets in the 3rd Region Tournament championship game, return a number of contributors from last year.
Ohio County went 20-11 and captured its third consecutive 10th District title last season, and the Lady Eagles will be eager to take another step forward under the leadership of coach Kim Kennedy and the team’s six seniors.
Muhlenberg County went 10-20 in 2021 and will look to regain its footing this season under first-year coach Camron Laycock.
Hancock County finished 7-26 last season and is now under the direction of first-year coach Bailey Weikel, who will have a team featuring seven seniors in 2022.
McLean County struggled to a 4-29 record last year, and first-year coach Traci Capps will look to develop winning traits early in the season with the Lady Cougars.
