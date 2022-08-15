As the Daviess County High School volleyball team seeks its third consecutive regional title this year, the Lady Panthers will be met with plenty of resistance from other experienced squads within the 9th District and 3rd Region.

DC edged Whitesville Trinity in five sets to win the region last season and returns a heavy crop of seniors to help the Lady Panthers look for another trip to the KHSAA State Tournament.

