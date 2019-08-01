After finally breaking through to capture City-County and Region 2 championships last season, the Daviess County High School girls' golf team is ready to do it again.
The Lady Panthers return a bulk of their production from last year, which first-year coach Logan Clark expects will pay dividends down the stretch.
An expected threat to DC's repeat bid will be Owensboro Catholic, which returns all five golfers from last season as the Lady Aces look to climb back atop the region standings.
As other teams look to find their footing, there are a number of talented golfers capable of winning an individual region crown, as well.
APOLLO
Sophomore Macey Brown returns to lead the E-Gals after tying for 30th in the state tournament last year.
"Macey qualified for the second round at state last year and has high hopes for this coming season," Apollo coach Jarrod Carter said. "She has put in a lot of work on a swing change and things are taking shape."
Brooke Brown will be the team's only senior and has garnered Carter's praise as "a grinder on the golf course."
"She has played since seventh grade, so I'm hoping experience pushes her to top her last season results," Carter added.
Eighth-grader Mary Ann Lyons returns for her second season, and junior Addison Carter will rejoin the team after taking a few years away from golf to focus on basketball.
"She gained a lot of experience last year and has played all summer long," Jarrod Carter said of Lyons. "She is a strong girl with lots of power. I'm hoping she sees improvement all year long.
"Addison can shoot good scores when competitive."
DAVIESS COUNTY
The Lady Panthers return four of their top five competitors -- sophomores Holly Holton, Addison Heady and Kirsten Henderson and junior Emilee Clark -- from last year's state tournament team, and they have even loftier expectations for 2019.
"Those four got a lot of great experience last year, and I think that will transition well to this season and set a good example for our younger girls," Clark said. "They've been putting in the work this summer preparing for the season ahead. They want to exceed the high expectations that are in place for them, and they know what they have to do to make that happen."
After reaching last year's KHSAA State Tournament, DC is hungry for more.
"My expectations are high for this group of girls," Clark said. "We're coming off of a great season from last year.
"We're looking to repeat that for this season. We have a great group of girls that are ready to put in the hard work and make this season a success, as well."
Also looking to contribute will be Hadleigh Hunter, Annalee Yager, Anna Lane and Megan Hayes, who all competed on DC's junior varsity squad last year.
OWENSBORO
First-year golf coach Kip Walters will have a young and inexperienced team in 2019, but he's hoping they can grow as the season progresses.
With no players returning from last year, the Lady Devils will count on seniors Olivia Miller and Ann Lawton Watson, junior Addison Callis, freshman Jasmine Tong, eighth-grader Ellie Watson and seventh-graders Phoenix Barnett and Kaylei Moore.
"We have high schoolers and middle schoolers across all ages," Walters said of his squad. "I'm hoping my older girls take the lead and contribute a little bit throughout the year."
More so than anything, Walters said he's trying to lay a base for his players.
"They're all new to the program and new to golf, and basically we're trying to get better every day," he said. "As far as expectations, I really don't know. We're just trying to improve."
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Senior Emma Payne is back to defend her individual region championship and lead the Lady Aces along the way.
Payne fired a 75 in last season's Region 2 Tournament to win by two strokes. She later tied for 38th at the state tournament.
"She has had numerous accomplishments over the years, and I look forward to coaching her in her final season as a Lady Ace and to see what else she adds to her growing list of accomplishments," Catholic coach Stacey Schepers said.
Schepers is also counting on Abby Bahnick to help produce low scores.
"She's dropped about five strokes from last season on average already," Schepers said, "so I look for big things out of both players."
The Lady Aces will also benefit from the return of all five golfers from last season.
"I'm really proud of the group of girls I get to coach this year," Schepers said. "They have all worked so hard this summer and all of them have dropped in score, so I'm excited to see how they do as a unit together."
HANCOCK COUNTY
The Lady Hornets will feature a young squad in 2019, with many players still learning the game.
Top contributors are expected to include freshman Sydney Kennedy, sophomore Ireland Kennedy, freshman Ashlyn Madden and eighth-grader Lilly Ryal. New to the team this season will be junior Holland Emmick.
According to coach Tori Schneider, she simply wants to see her players develop as the season progresses.
"Our goals this year are to continue working on technique and making good contact with the ball and basic fundamentals," Schneider said. "We'll work on improving individual scores each time out."
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
The Lady Mustangs are also expected to field a team in 2019.
OHIO COUNTY
The Lady Eagles are also expected to compete in 2019.
