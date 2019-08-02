Daviess County will be out to defend its 2nd Region golf championship this fall, and the return of Daniel Love bodes well for the Panthers in their quest to repeat.
"Daniel is geared up for his senior year and should have multiple wins this season," DCHS coach Lars King said. "He is one of the best high school golfers to come from this area."
Love tied for 14th in last year's KHSAA State Tournament (72-78 -- 150).
The return of Chris Salamah, who attended Western Kentucky University's prestigious Gatton Academy in 2018-19, will also be key to the Panthers' success.
"We are happy to welcome him back this season," King said of Salamah. "He is averaging 72 in qualifying and he shot around par all summer. I really look forward to seeing how his season goes."
Daviess, which also features a strong No. 3 golfer in junior Nick Johnson, will attempt to maintain the focus that has helped it be successful the past couple of seasons.
"I like to think we've been successful because of how we grind the round out and make sure to stay focused," King said. "This allows us to save a few strokes in the end which is always a difference-maker."
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
The Aces were regional runner-up a year ago, and coach Bretnea Turner's veteran squad will be looking to take the next step this season.
"We are looking to play a strong schedule as we do each year, and compete for both a place in the KHSAA state tournament in October and also the KGCA state championship in September," Turner said. "I believe our strength of schedule each year is what puts our team in a mentally sound place when they compete at the regional and, potentially, state level."
The Aces will be led by sophomore Jakob Wellman, the defending regional individual champion, junior Reece Higdon and freshman JT Payne.
Wellman fired a 72 to win his 2018 regional title.
"Jakob is looking to compete in every tournament for individual and team honors," Turner said. "Reece and JT will be consistent scorers for us, as they have continued to put in the time all year to make their team the most competitive it can be.
"Daviess County will be the biggest competition in our area. Our players know their team well and are anxious to compete with them this season."
OWENSBORO
New Red Devils coach Pat Hume will count heavily on seniors Jack Lashbrook and Andrew Chancellor, along with junior James Rhineburger, in his first season at the helm.
"Jack is our leading scorer going into this season, and he has the ability and experience to lead our team again this year," Hume said. "Jack should be one of the top golfers in the area based on previous years and the work he has put in over the summer.
"Andrew is much-improved over last year due to his dedicating many hours to golf this summer, and James has improved his game as well -- he loves to play and compete."
Hume believes consistency will lead to success for OHS.
"We need to have four or five guys who can post respectable scores each tournament," he said. "We don't have a bunch of guys who can shoot really low scores, but it is my hope that these guys will learn to manage their game and play smart golf and post a solid team score each match."
APOLLO
The Eagles also have a new coach in David Lyons, who inherits a solid player in senior Isaac Crabtree.
"Isaac will be the team leader," Lyons said. "He demonstrates the responsibility of being a leader with his willingness to help his teammates and the coach with daily team activities."
In addition, Apollo will feature first-year juniors Tanner Klee and Ethan Dych.
"They will be positive additions to the team," Lyons said of Klee and Dych. "They have pleasantly surprised me with their skills.
"Nathan Payne is a steady returning junior, along with Aiden Watson, an eighth-grader. Both Jamie Head and Ashton Hope will compete for a spot."
Individual work will be essential to the team's success.
"The keys to success will be how hard the gentlemen work when we are not practicing," Lyons said. "Any new skill learned, whether swing-related, putting and rules must be practiced on their own in order for them to get better."
HANCOCK COUNTY
Youth will be served in the Hornets' contingent this season, according to veteran coach Dave Cowden.
"In my 50 seasons with Hancock County, this will be the youngest overall group we've had," Cowden said. "Of the top five players, only two have any real experience at all. Max Gray, who is a freshman, and Conner Napier, who is an eighth-grader, are those two. They are working hard to polish their games, but they are still young."
The Hornets will also be counting on freshman Tristen Muffett, along with eighth-graders Isaac White, Korbin Kruse and Jordan Payne.
"Since golf is an individual game played by a team, our success will hinge on hard work and not becoming too frustrated," Cowden said. One thing for sure, they'll be in a learning mode all season long.
"In the preseason, we emphasized that golf is a thinking man's game, and that concentrating on the necessities needed to be successful while playing the game is what we're after."
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
The junior-laden Mustangs will be hoping to make some noise this fall.
Muhlenberg County's top returning players are a foursome of juniors -- Nolan Nofsinger, Camden Harris, James Soderling and Gavin Huff.
"I am expecting big things from them this season," Mustangs coach Tyler Harris said.
Muhlenberg lost a quality leader in Clay Embry to graduation.
"He was our only senior last season," Harris said of Embry, "and I'm counting on our two seniors this year to step up and fill his leadership role."
Harris believes the Mustangs have the talent to be successful.
"Our team is very talented," he said, "but the mental game of golf is our biggest hurdle. I believe the biggest key to our team succeeding this year is to play smarter golf and be better mentally prepared."
WHITESVILLE TRINITY
The Raiders will be led this season by senior Hunter O'Bryan and sophomore Blake McBrayer.
"Hunter has gotten more confidence this year than in years past," Raiders coach Isaac Rhodes said. "I've been trying to use his trip to state his sophomore year as motivation to get him in the right mindset this season.
"Blake has improved tremendously in the offseason. He has put in a lot of work to get where he is in his game, and I believe he's going to do great things this year."
Trinity will be attempting to overcome the loss of its top three scorers from last fall.
"Not having our top scorers from last season will be an adjustment," Rhodes acknowledged, "but I have great optimism for our young guys this year.
"I think the key to our success will be playing a good mental game. I've got confidence in our playing ability, but our young guys have very little experience -- having them execute a good playing strategy will be a key component."
OHIO COUNTY
The Eagles are also expected to field a team in 2019.
