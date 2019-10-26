The two Daviess County soccer teams will be heading down I-165 to Bowling Green on Saturday to see if they can advance to the semifinals in the KHSAA State Soccer Tournament.
The Lady Panthers (21-3) will be at Greenwood at 5 p.m.
The DC boys (19-2-2) will be at Warren Central at 7:30 p.m.
Both teams will get challenged in these quarterfinals matches.
Greenwood is considered one of the best girls' teams in Kentucky, ranked No. 2 in the last regular-season Maher Rankings.
Greenwood is 20-2-3 and has one of the best players in the commonwealth on the team. Anna Haddock has committed to Auburn and has 51 goals and 20 assists.
"She is a very talented player, skilled, strikes the ball well with both feet," DC girls' coach David Sandifer said. "A lot of their offense runs through her, but you can't let one player beat you. The rest of their team is solid, they're pretty evenly skilled."
Haddock has scored 93 goals in the last two seasons.
DC has a variety of goal scorers who will have to be involved offensively, led by Chloe Hinchcliffe's 31 goals and 17 assists.
"We're going to have to be cleaner in the attack, we can't give the ball to Greenwood and let them have attacks too cheaply," Sandifer said. "We've got to make sure we pressure them, and we have to have fewer turnovers in our defensive third. Our defense is going to have to be pushing their attack wide to decrease the angles they have."
DC's boys will have to deal with a Warren Central team that Panthers' coach Doug Sandifer said looked varied offensively. Warren Central is No. 5 in the Maher Rankings, and DC is No. 6. The Dragons have a 20-4-1 record and have won 12 straight.
"Warren Central, they look pretty dangerous," Sandifer said. "They've got several guys we're going to have to be very aware of, be disciplined defensively with. They have four or five who can score anytime. I told the guys we don't need a perfect game, but we're going to need a perfect effort, which is what you should have when there are only eight teams left."
Ahmed Delic leads Central with 26 goals and 15 assists. Damir Beganovic has nine goals, and three others have six each.
Daviess County has two players who have scored 53 goals between them this season. Jacob Boling has 31 goals, and Hunter Clark has 22 goals and 22 assists.
