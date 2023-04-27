The Daviess County High School softball team knew that depth would be a major strength in 2023, and midway through the regular season, the No. 4 Lady Panthers have lived up to those expectations.
DC, which is 15-2 overall, 6-0 against 3rd Region opponents and 5-0 in 9th District play, has been paced by balanced contributions throughout the lineup.
Senior Jessie Daniels leads the Lady Panthers with a .549 batting average, 29 runs batted in, seven doubles and seven home runs. Six other starters — Annie Newman (.439), Danielle Beckwith (.422), Callie Smith (.380), Sadie Morris (.367), Kaitlyn Hill (.349) and Kaydence Hamilton (.348) — are also hitting .333 or better
As a team, DC is batting .382 with 16 home runs, 33 doubles and seven triples. The Lady Panthers are scoring nearly 8.8 runs per outing and have reached double-digit runs in seven of their 16 games.
“Offensively, I think we’re in a pretty good spot right now,” said DC coach John Biggs. “Early in the year, we were getting production throughout the lineup but it wasn’t necessarily everybody. I think the other night when we played Owensboro Catholic, eight out of the nine people that batted got hits. Everyone was putting the ball in play.
“We’re just trying to emphasize putting the ball in play hard. When you put the ball in play, if you make solid impact, then good things are going to happen.”
Having players step up over the course of the season also helps when opponents focus on limiting Daniels at the plate.
“We knew that coming in, because we knew people were going to be very careful with her,” Biggs said. “If we can get people on base in front of her, we’ve got some people behind her that can be productive. She’s just got to understand — and she has done a pretty good job of that this year, of not swinging at stuff out of the zone.
“If they’re going to put her on base, we’ve got some people behind her that can do some damage.”
It’s not just offensively, either.
DC pitchers sport a 1.52 earned-run average, led by senior Raylee Roby (1.37 ERA, 109 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings) and freshman Sophia Cain (1.55 ERA, 34 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings).
The Lady Panthers are giving up 2.1 runs per game and have recorded shutouts in eight matchups.
The balanced approach in the circle has yielded positives, Biggs noted.
“Coming into this season, we really wanted to watch what our innings looked like on our pitchers and really have a balance,” he said. “I think with the four that we have predominantly doing our pitching throughout the program, we’re pretty close in innings on what they’ve thrown.
“I think, in the long run, that’s going to help us towards the end of the season. We’ll have arms that are fresh, and they’ll be stronger.”
DC has won seven straight after a 3-0 conquest of Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.