Seana Leibfried went 4-for-4 with four runs batted in, two runs scored, a two-run home run and a double as Daviess County captured a 14-4 six-inning softball victory over visiting Muhlenberg County on Tuesday at DCHS.
Abby Newman went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, two doubles and a run for the Lady Panthers (1-1), while Jessie Daniels went 2-for-3 with two runs and Katie Mewes was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs and a double.
Leibfried and Millie Roberts clubbed back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning for DC.
Emma Rose hit a double for the Lady Mustangs (0-2).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 022-000 — 4-4-1
DAVIESS COUNTY 004-334 — 14-14-2
WP-R. Roby. LP-Rose. 2B-Rose (M), Newman 2, Leibfried, Mewes, Simone. HR-Leibfried, Roberts.
BASEBALL DAVIESS COUNTY 6, GREENWOOD 5
Decker Renfrow drove in a pair of runs with a double, and Zach Head added two hits and a double with an RBI in the Panthers’ victory at DCHS.
Caleb Troutman reached base three times and stole two bases for DC (2-0).
Bryson Brockman and Caden Whittle each had a double for Greenwood (1-1).
GREENWOOD 100-022-0 — 5-9-1
DAVIESS COUNTY 004-200-x — 6-6-0
WP-H. Payne. LP-Flowers. 2B-Head, Renfrow (DC), Brockman, Whittle (G).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 13, SOUTH SPENCER (IND.) 1
Everett Munsey went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a triple, Braden Mundy was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, and Hayden Ward struck out 10 batters with just two hits surrendered in the Aces’ five-inning win in Rockport, Indiana.
Luke Evans also clubbed a homer for Catholic (2-0), while J Crabtree and John Michael Frey collected RBI doubles.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 184-00 — 13-10-0
SOUTH SPENCER 100-00 — 1-2-1
WP-Ward. LP-Compton. 2B-Crabtree, Frey (OC). 3B-E. Munsey, Scales (OC). HR-Mundy, Evans (OC).
