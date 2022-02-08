The Daviess County girls placed third and the boys finished fourth to lead all area schools at the Region 2 swimming meet Sunday night at the Owensboro Healthpark.
As a team, DCHS earned third place (410 points) behind Bowling Green (843) and South Warren (726), who also placed first and second in both boys and girls competitions, respectively.
Owensboro (281) was fifth, followed by Muhlenberg County (sixth, 245); Apollo (eighth, 161.5); Owensboro Catholic (10th, 156); and Ohio County (12th, 117).
On the boys side, Trevor Church led DC with a first-place finish in the 100-yard breast (1:02.55) and second place in the 50-yard freestyle (21.99). Other top finishes for the Panthers included Samuel Smith in the 50-yard free (fifth, 25.14); and the relay team of Church, Gabriel Neves, Victor Neves and Samuel Smith in the 400-yard free (third, 3:40.80) and 200-yard medley (fourth, 1:51.70).
For the OHS boys, Miller Bowman had top finishes in the 100-yard fly (fourth, 55.09) and 100-yard breast (fifth, 1:04.64).
Muhlenberg County’s relay team of Payton Crick, Tristan Hall, Cameron Johnson and Chandler Phelps won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:40.75). Johnson also placed fourth in the 100-yard back (59.75).
Apollo’s relay team of Emmitt Brock, Eli Dych, Keaton Leigh and Noah Satterly took fifth in both the 200-yard medley (1:53.48) and 400-yard free (3:50.53). Satterly was also fifth in the 200-yard free (1:56.26)
For the girls, Owensboro’s Paige Neal won both the 50-yard free (24.74) and the 100-yard free (53.58), with other top OHS performances by Abby Warren in the 100-yard breast (second, 1:10.14) and 50-yard free (fifth, 25.21); the 200-yard free relay team of Whitley Ford, Neal, Warren and Lucy Whitaker (second, 1:49.36); and Ford, Neal, Zoie Sowders and Warren in the 200-yard medley (fifth, 2:03.82).
Top DC swimmers were Ella Johnson in the 100-yard butterfly (second, 58.94); Kaydeon Mattingly in the 500-yard free (third, 5:40.74) and the 100-yard backstroke (fifth, 1:05.74); Nya Hammons in the 500-yard free (fifth, 5:42.69); the relay team of Hammons, Johnson, Avery Krahwinkel and Mattingly in the 400-yard free (second, 3:57.32) and 200-yard medley (fourth, 1:58.50); and the 200-yard free relay team of Ellie Girten, Alaina Mason, Mattingly and Annalee Yager (fourth, 1:58.63).
Muhlenberg County’s relay team of Maddie Bruce, Kilee Gates, Tinley Gettings and Baker Hardison earned third in the 200-yard free (1:55.76).
Owensboro Catholic’s Daniela Guido, Emily Hayden, Mary Kate Hayden and RayAnne Howard placed fifth in the 400-yard free relay (4:28.23).
The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for the KHSAA state meet, along with the next 22 at-large times from across the state in each event.
The state meet will be held Feb. 18-19 at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center in Lexington.
