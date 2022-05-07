Mason Boswell went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs as Daviess County claimed a 9-2 baseball win over Madisonville-North Hopkins on Friday in Madisonville.
Cason Troutman added two RBIs and scored twice for the Panthers (19-7), Decker Renfrow went 2-for-3, Brock Brubaker was 2-for-4, and Owen Payne scored twice.
Madisonville fell to 11-13.
DAVIESS COUNTY 100 032 3 — 9 9 1
MADISONVILLE 001 100 0 — 2 5 4
WP-Loucks. LP-Olivera. 2B-Troutman (DC). 3B-Mathis (M).
WARREN EAST 13, OWENSBORO 2
Evan Hampton went 2-for-2 with an RBI as the Red Devils fell at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
Blake Kimbrell went 2-for-3 and scored a run for OHS (11-14).
Warren East improved to 19-9.
WARREN EAST 522 40 — 13 9 2
OWENSBORO 100 01 — 2 6 7
WP-Edwards. LP-Williams. 2B- Carver, Hudnall, Lee (WE), Eli Hampton (O).
SOFTBALL OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9, LYON COUNTY 6
Lilli Grant went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, four RBIs and three runs in the Lady Aces’ win in the Owensboro Catholic Classic at Jack C. Fisher Park.
Bailey Hamilton went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Catholic (20-8), Ashten Tignor finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, and Camille Conkright added a pair of hits.
Lyon County slipped to 15-11.
LYON COUNTY 102 003 — 6 10 3
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 135 00 — 9 10 2
WP-Hatchett. LP-Perry. 2B-Ash. Tignor, L. Grant (OC), Butler (L). 3B-L. Grant (OC). HR-Collins (L).
OWENSBORO 13, HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 1
Sophie Moorman went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a run in the Lady Devils’ five-inning win in Madisonville.
Brooke Keller went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and earned the pitching win for OHS (8-15), Emmi Connor finished 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, and Addison Hill went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Hopkins County Central fell to 2-13.
TENNIS BOYS OWENSBORO 9, CLOVERPORT 0
The Red Devils swept at Centre Court with singles victories from Arlo Johnson, Andrew Diebel, Dustin Payne, Romer Payne and Sam Busse.
OHS’s doubles winners were Dustin Payne/Johnson and Ridley Cecil/Nicholas Plemmons.
GIRLS OWENSBORO 9, CLOVERPORT 0
The Lady Devils won at Centre Court behind singles wins from Chase Mather and Anna Travis.
Owensboro picked up a doubles win from Ella Carter/Izzy Tipmore.
