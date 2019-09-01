Many of the folks being honored on the sidelines Friday night hadn't seen Reid Stadium for a number of years.
They were part of or connected to the 1958 Daviess County High School football team that played the first game at the original Reid Stadium in 1958.
"We hadn't seen a game here in quite a few years," said Teddy Crabtree, one of the 1958 DC players. "I've always lived in Utica. My kids all went to Apollo, so we were going to things there when they were growing up."
Crabtree, along with the others, were enjoying the early evening celebration before DC played Owensboro Catholic in the first game at the new Reid Stadium.
Their impressions after being recognized and honored by the large crowd were pretty universal.
The new Reid Stadium was beautiful on opening night.
Donnie Stroud, another lifelong Owensboro-Daviess County resident, remembered what it was like waiting for the first Reid Stadium to be finished.
"A little over 60 years ago, we'd stop out here and see how progress was going on the field, back then we didn't start football practice till after Labor Day," Stroud said.
That first DC team at Reid Stadium beat Crittenden County 19-7 in the first game there.
Stroud had not seen the work done on the stadium until Friday.
"No, I've been looking forward to it," Stroud said. DC played games at Rash Stadium until Reid Stadium opened.
Ben Taylor was a center and linebacker on the 1958 DC team, and he returned for this gathering. Taylor had lived and worked away from Owensboro for a couple of decades, then returned to retire in 2000. Most of the people back for this 1958 team celebration are in their late 70s.
"I thought this would be a good chance to see some people, I didn't really know who would be here," Taylor said.
Larry Birkhead did a lot of the contact work in putting this reunion together. He was a team manager when schools went together to form Daviess County High School.
"I helped to get it coordinated," Birkhead said. "Most of these guys were my buddies."
DC head coach Matt Brannon stopped by the DC cafeteria to talk with the group an hour before kickoff against the Aces.
"He did all the legwork," Brannon said of Birkhead. "He had the roster, the number he could remember. He gave me numbers and I was calling most of them. Everybody was excited about reliving the glory days."
The group, including cheerleaders and members of the team, had these members recognized: Jackie (Butler) Smith, Ruth (Crabtree) Greer, Herbie Cook, Tom Toler, Stan Napper, Leonard Worth, Crabtree, Stroud, Taylor and Birkhead.
Brannon thought one of the best parts of this gathering was that Cook is the grandfather to present DC assistant coach Darrius Crite.
"I enjoy this," Cook said. "We try to make the home games, and we have for years and years."
