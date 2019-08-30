DC to unveil renovated Reid Stadium

It's not just another City-County rivalry game at Daviess County High School -- it's the curtain-raiser for renovated Reid Stadium when the Aces come calling on the Panthers Friday night.
"We're very excited about playing in our new facility," DCHS coach Matt Brannon said. "It's an exciting time out here with new construction coming to a close.
"We're looking forward to a good crowd with good energy, and that's what we'll need in this one."
That's because the rebuilding Panthers are coming off a season-opening 49-10 road loss at Central Hardin, while the Aces are riding high after a 68-27 conquest of visiting Ohio County last Friday at Steele Stadium.
Nonetheless, Brannon found reason for optimism in the aftermath.
"We saw the potential we do have, if we eliminate big-time special teams mistakes," he said. "We have a younger, less-experienced group who now understand how important special teams play is at the high school level.
"We moved the ball pretty well all night, but there were some growing pains."
Senior running back Shane Riley came up big for DC, rushing for 136 yards on 28 carries and scoring the team's lone touchdown.
Quarterback Joe Humphreys completed 12-of-25 passes for 108 yards with two interceptions, and wide receiver Isaish Tomes made six receptions for 62 yards.
On the defensive side, Daviess County was paced by Gunnar Evans, who had 14 total tackles, including one for loss.
Brannon knows the Panthers have their work cut out for them against Catholic -- ranked No. 7 in Class 2-A -- which is led by an All-State candidate at quarterback, Drew Hartz.
"Obviously, they have a senior who's one of the best quarterbacks in the state," Brannon said of Hartz. "We can't just let him sit back there and pick us apart, so getting pressure on Drew and some of their breakaway receivers is going to be a big key if we are to be successful.
"They're a very efficient team with the football, so we need to take advantage of our offensive line and control the football as much as possible."
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Hartz was masterful against Ohio County, completing 34-of-40 passes for 404 yards and six touchdowns. Wideouts Jackson Staples (10 receptions, 137 yards, 3 touchdowns) and Braden Mundy (8 receptions, 140 yards, TD) both had huge games.
"Anytime the quarterback completes 75 percent of his passes in our offense, you're going to be successful," Owensboro Catholic coach Jason Morris said. "Our skill position players were great and our offensive line play was key to the whole thing -- they did a great job protecting Drew.
"Defensively, we'll continue to try to force teams to be one-dimensional, and we just need to show improvement in this area week after week."
In addition, the Aces' special teams unit was, well, special -- Dre Thruston returning a punt 75 yards for a touchdown and a kickoff 85 yards for another score, and Mundy returning a punt 60 yards for six points.
Catholic only rushed the ball 15 times -- gaining 104 yards. Lincoln Clancy picked up 41 yards on his only carry to lead the attack.
Defensively for the Aces, Aaron Buckman and Chris Boarman combined for 20 tackles, incuding three for lost yardage.
Last season, Catholic built an early 21-0 lead, but Daviess County rallied for a 49-26 victory at Reid Stadium.
"Daviess County had a talented group of seniors and they didn't panic once they fell behind," Morris said. "This year, they're good on the interior of their offensive and defensive lines -- they're going to try to control the ball, of course, and keep it out of Drew's hands.
"The key for us is to take the lead and not play from behind -- establish some early momentum and build on it the rest of the way."
