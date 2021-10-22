GOSHEN — Refusing to be denied, Daviess County’s Nate Dailey kept shooting.
Facing top-ranked North Oldham in the KHSAA Boys Soccer State Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night, Dailey found a sliver of space at the top of the Mustangs’ box and took a shot. The ball was blocked and found its way back to Dailey, who fired again. This time, the ball deflected off of a North Oldham defender and into the goal with 29:10 left to play.
From there, the No. 3 Panthers held on to capture a 1-0 victory — securing their spot in next week’s state semifinals.
“I went to shoot a few times and it just kept bouncing back,” Dailey said afterward. “So, I was just like, ‘Might as well keep trying,’ and it worked out for the best.”
Before that, however, it had been a challenge for the Panthers (22-1-4) to find much breathing room.
“We told our midfielders at halftime, ‘You aren’t in this game,’ ” DCHS coach Doug Sandifer said of the scoreless first half. “Our center mids weren’t coming and getting the ball. We needed them to get more touches in the midfield.
“The second half, we still didn’t move the ball like we normally do, but that’s probably a lot to do with their defensive pressure. They made it very tough.”
North Oldham (16-1-2) finished with a 12-8 edge in shots and a 5-4 margin in shots on goal, but DC goalkeeper Cody Clark recorded five saves in the shutout. The Panthers’ defense also had to stave off a late push by the Mustangs.
“We weren’t really planning on trying to stay in our defensive position,” Dailey noted, “but they were attacking so hard after we scored that we just had to keep it in and clear it out every time.
“We came into this very confident, but we still knew they’re a good team. We were just hoping to get a goal like that and just try to keep it going and try to stay in the lead.”
Once the final horn blew, DC players on the sideline rushed to celebrate with their teammates on the field. Sandifer pumped his fist and motioned toward the stands and the Panthers supporters in attendance.
“It means a lot, just getting back to the final four,” Sandifer said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing tonight, the opportunity to get back to the final four and keep playing — obviously, their record was fantastic, we knew that coming in — but it’s about us playing another day.
“They stuck, again, to the game plan we had, with the exception that we didn’t move the ball quite like we wanted, but defensively they stuck to the game plan and I’m so proud of them.”
In the end, Sandifer said, it was his team’s execution that made the difference.
“I don’t mind being the team that possesses least, as long as we’re organized and we’re countering,” he said. “We’re a counter-attack team, so I don’t mind being out-possessed as long as we’re not giving up great chances to the other team.”
With the win, DC advances to the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons. The Panthers will play again Wednesday at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, taking on the winner of Saturday’s matchup between Covington Catholic and Somerset.
“Obviously, just really happy for them,” Sandifer said of his players. “We’re fortunate, the tournament’s wide open. Being able to get past (North Oldham), I don’t know anything about our next opponent, whoever that’s going to be.
“You get to this stage and the round of eight, everybody’s pretty much on the same level. Get a goal like we did tonight and hope it holds, and that’s all we can do.”
