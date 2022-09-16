Ahmed Abdullahi scored a hat trick, Sean Higgs added a goal with a pair of assists, and the Daviess County boys soccer team rolled to a 6-0 victory against district rival Apollo on a cool Thursday night at Deer Park.
The win came as DC celebrated Senior Night for its 12 seniors, including Abdullahi and Higgs. It was the fifth consecutive unbeaten outing for the Panthers (11-1-1, 6-0 in 9th District).
DC coach Doug Sandifer credited his players for staying engaged throughout the evening, despite all of the fanfare.
“Senior Night brings a lot of distractions, a lot of things that can keep the boys from focusing on the task at hand,” he said. “And I was happy with the way we came out and played right off the bat in the first half. Seniors did a good job of setting the tone of the game and getting a couple early goals, and that kind of lets us loosen up a little bit, so I was overall pleased.
“Typically, Senior Nights don’t go as well. Things are out of rhythm, different people in different spots and maybe the focus isn’t on the right things but we did a good job tonight of making sure they dialed in on what we’re actually here for, which was winning a district game.”
The Panthers struck in the fifth minute when Higgs put away a cross from Tyler Wilkerson, followed by Hayden Boswell’s goal on another assist by Wilkerson just eight minutes later. Abdullahi scored on a through ball from Higgs in the 36th minute, giving DC a 3-0 edge at intermission.
The second half was much of the same.
Abdullahi put away another through ball from Higgs in the 49th minute, and five minutes later Higgs scored on a helper from Boswell. Abdullahi’s final goal, on an assist by Sam Glover, capped off the game’s scoring in the 71st minute.
“They were playing a little higher line and we adjusted to that well and were able to get behind them a little bit and had some opportunities,” Sandifer said of his squad’s approach to the second half. “Everybody that got on the field tonight played with a purpose and with some effort that we needed. The goal was to, obviously, get a win tonight, be able to rest some people if we could because we have a game tomorrow night and a game Saturday night.”
DC was credited with nine shots on goal, while Apollo (5-10, 2-4) was held without an attempt on goal.
“We had a game plan and unfortunately in the first half, we just didn’t execute it very well,” Eagles coach Ryan Poirier said. “The second half, we did better with it but some parts of it got better and parts of it that were good actually got bad — we flip-flopped a little bit on it. We wanted to do something, and unfortunately the kids just didn’t go out and do it.
“It’s disappointing. I thought we had a chance. We got a couple kids back tonight that had been out, but we just didn’t play very well.”
DC secured the top seed in the 9th District Tournament with the victory, but the loss slid Apollo into a three-way tie with Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic. A blind draw will be held to determine postseason district seeding.
“We’ll find out here pretty soon,” Poirier said. “We’ve played how we played, so we deserve whatever we get. If we get second, great. Third, great. Fourth, if that’s what we get, that’s how we played. I don’t know that any of us have any room to complain. We all could’ve played better in games and won, so however they fall, that’s what we got to accept and play whoever it is.”
DC plays again Friday night against St. Xavier in the Tiger Invitational at Evansville Memorial, while Apollo is set to host Hopkinsville on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.