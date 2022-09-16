Ahmed Abdullahi scored a hat trick, Sean Higgs added a goal with a pair of assists, and the Daviess County boys soccer team rolled to a 6-0 victory against district rival Apollo on a cool Thursday night at Deer Park.

The win came as DC celebrated Senior Night for its 12 seniors, including Abdullahi and Higgs. It was the fifth consecutive unbeaten outing for the Panthers (11-1-1, 6-0 in 9th District).

