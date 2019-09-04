The Daviess County High School volleyball team captured its fourth win in a row with a three-set victory over district foe Owensboro on Tuesday night at DCHS.
The Lady Panthers won 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 to improve to 9-2 overall and 1-0 against 9th District competition.
"I think it was a good way to start district play," said DC coach Tyla Bailey. "We came out full of energy and kept it up the whole game. There are some things we need to fine-tune this week, but overall I'm pleased with how we played."
After Owensboro (3-9, 0-1) cut the lead to 11-8 in the second set, the Lady Panthers used runs of 8-2 and 6-1 to pull away for the 2-0 set advantage.
The Lady Devils pieced together a 6-0 scoring burst for an 8-6 lead early in the third set, but again DC had a scoring run of its own. The Lady Panthers won six of the next seven points for a 12-9 lead, but OHS battled back to force a 15-all tie.
"I thought we came out competitive," Lady Devils coach Melissa Hibbs said. "I think, defensively, we just went after it and played aggressive, and I liked that. Our energy fluctuated up and down, and we need to be more consistent with that."
DC took advantage of those lapses and closed out the game with a 10-2 run for the overall victory.
Bailey credited her players for sticking with what's worked for the Lady Panthers so far this season -- high energy and relentless effort.
"Playing our level of volleyball and going out there to get it done," she said of the keys to victory. "We've got to go in for every ball and play our game."
Elizabeth Moore led DC with 14 kills, while Ashton Johnson recorded 11 kills and two aces. Hannah Axley added 12 assists, seven digs and five aces, and Ryann Keller finished with 17 assists and three kills.
Other top contributors for the Lady Panthers included Kinsley Phelps (four kills, four blocks); Jasmine Beasley (five kills, five blocks, two digs); Kloee Phelps (nine digs, five kills); Delaney Evans (three assists); Kendal Goetz (10 digs); and Chea Bowers (12 digs).
Following the district-opening win, Bailey stressed the confidence she has in her team moving forward.
"It's a good feeling," she said. "Each night, especially in our district, it's a battle against each and every team."
Krystell Pappas led the Lady Devils with four kills, six digs and three assists, Lainey Hayden added five blocks and two kills, and Hannah Ashley chipped in four digs with four assists.
Other OHS production came from Armanda Pappas (two digs); Mia Covington (two kills); Jersie Rhineburger (four digs, two aces); Mykael Winstead (two digs, two blocks); and Audretta Tyler (five digs).
Moving forward, Hibbs just wants to see a more consistent effort from her players.
"That's one thing we've been talking about," she said. "We never wanna get outworked. We want to go in there and outwork other teams. There were plays where we outworked them, and there were plays where they outworked us. That was the difference tonight."
DC returns to action Thursday with a home match against Muhlenberg County, while OHS travels to Breckinridge County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.