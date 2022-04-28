It was a back-and-forth affair, but Daviess County scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull ahead and held off Owensboro for a 13-10 district baseball victory Wednesday night at Shifley Park.
Layton Huskisson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs for DC (15-6, 3-1 in 9th District), Brock Brubaker finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs, and Lake Wilson drove in three runs as part of the Panthers’ 10-hit effort. DC took advantage of five errors by Owensboro, which surrendered only four earned runs.
The Panthers overcame three errors of their own.
“I thought (OHS) played well,” DC coach Austin Clay said. “A win’s a win, but we could’ve been cleaner. A win’s a win, especially in the 9th District.
“My biggest takeaway from this is it’s tough in this district, but I’m glad we got the win.”
The Panthers opened with three runs in the first inning when Huskisson hit an RBI single, Wilson followed with an RBI groundout, and Owen Payne drove in Huskisson to give DC an early advantage.
Owensboro (8-11, 0-4) answered in the second frame when Will Hume scored on an error, and Will Rickard had an RBI base hit. Connor Hallmark’s sacrifice bunt in the third inning tied the game at 3-3.
The Panthers broke the stalemate in the fourth, getting an RBI single from Huskisson and a sacrifice fly from Wilson before the Red Devils plated four runs in the bottom of the inning. Eli Hampton and Blake Kimbrell each hit a two-run double for a 7-5 OHS lead.
However, six runs in the fifth — Mason Boswell hit an RBI single, Brubaker clubbed a two-RBI double, and three runs came in on an OHS error — put DC ahead for good.
“One thing we always tell them is one pitch at a time,” Clay said. “Don’t try and do too much. When we’ve gotten in trouble, it’s when we have guys trying to hit five-run home runs with nobody on base. Just one pitch at a time, stay within yourself, don’t try to do too much, and good things will happen for us offensively.”
The Panthers added two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh, but OHS didn’t wither.
The Red Devils got an RBI double from Trevor DeLacey, a bases-loaded walk from Cayden Ray and a bases-loaded hit by pitch from Kimbrell, but with the winning run at the plate, DC turned a game-ending double play to seal the victory.
“Our offense is getting better, they’re right where we want them,” OHS coach Jake Fiorella said. “We have to cash in and make two-out plays on defense, and pitchers have to keep guys off base from walks. We only walked four guys, but all four of them scored.
“Our pitchers did a pretty good job though, they only gave up four earned runs. The defense has to play behind them if you’re going to win a district game. If you’re going to win a competitive game, you can’t make five errors and expect to win.”
Cason Troutman scored three runs for DC, and Payne finished with two RBIs.
Kimbrell drove in three runs with a double for OHS, Williams was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three runs, Eli Hampton went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Ray scored twice.
DAVIESS COUNTY 300 260 2 — 13 10 3
OWENSBORO 021 400 3 — 10 11 5
WP-Ahart. LP-Ev. Hampton. 2B-Brubaker (DC), DeLacey, El. Hampton, Kimbrell, Williams (O). 3B-Williams (O).
