The Daviess County High School volleyball team captured a three-set victory (24-26, 25-23, 25-22) over Warren East on Monday in Bowling Green.
Leaders for the Lady Panthers included Kayla Clark (30 digs, two aces), Kloee Phelps (28 digs, seven kills, two aces), Kendal Goetz (20 digs), Elizabeth Moore (eight digs, six kills), Jasmine Beasley (four kills, four digs, three aces, three blocks), Kinsley Phelps (five kills, two digs), Ryann Keller (seven assists, three kills), Hannah Axley (12 assists, four digs, two aces), Ashton Johnson (five kills, five digs), Delaney Evans (seven digs, two aces) and Chea Bowers (four digs).
DC (7-2) plays again Tuesday in its home opener against Evansville North.
OHIO COUNTY 2, FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 0
The Lady Eagles captured a 30-28, 25-11 win in Franklin.
Stat leaders for Ohio County were Anna Law (nine kills, two blocks, two aces), Camryn Kennedy (14 assists, three blocks) and Adrianna Joiner (seven kills, four blocks, two assists).
With the victory, the Lady Eagles improved to 2-2.
LADY RAIDERS FINISH 1-2 AT SUMMER SLAM
Whitesville Trinity topped Webster County in two sets (25-19, 25-20) and lost a pair to Muhlenberg County (25-18, 25-20) and Christian County (25-23, 26-24) at the Apollo Summer Slam over the weekend.
Top contributors against Webster County were Cassidy Morris (five aces, three kills); Taylor Pedley (nine digs); Madi Edge (five digs) and Jenna McDowell (four kills).
Against Muhlenberg County, Trinity was led by Morgan Kinsey (four aces, four kills), Avery Barnett (three aces) and Josie Aull (eight assists).
In the narrow loss to Christian County, the Lady Raiders' top producers included Morris (four aces, four kills); Kinsey (three aces, three kills, four digs); Pedley (seven digs) and Lexie Barnett (five digs).
GIRLS' SOCCERDC GOES 2-1 AT SMOKY MOUNTAIN CUP
The Lady Panthers opened the tournament in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, with a 6-2 loss to West Jessamine before capturing a 3-0 win over Barlett (Tenn.) and a 3-0 conquest of Beech (Tenn.).
Against West Jessamine, DC goal scorers were Avery McNeiley and Chloe Hinchcliffe, with assists from Brooklyn Vincent and Meredith Campbell. Emma Pratt had two saves in goal, while Emma Patterson made one save.
Against Bartlett, DC got goals from Steeley Walker, Ashlyn Payton and McNeiley, with assists by Lauren Fuqua and Sophie Jagoe. Patterson recorded five saves in goal, with Pratt making two saves.
Jagoe and McNeiley had one goal and one assist apiece in the win over Beech, with Hinchcliffe adding a goal, as well. Patterson tallied one save.
GIRLS' GOLFSATURDAY RESULTBROWN 2ND, DC 3RD AT FRANKLIN-SIMPSON
Apollo's Macey Brown shot 76 to claim a runner-up finish at the Franklin-Simpson Invitational.
Daviess County shot a team 349 and claimed third place.
BOYS' SOCCERSATURDAY RESULTDAVIESS COUNTY 5, GREENWOOD 2
Jacob Boling scored three goals, and Hunter Clark added two goals with two assists in the Panthers' victory at Deer Park.
Carter Hoagland and Jackson Goddard dished out one helper apiece for DC (4-0). Cody Clark made five stops in goal.
