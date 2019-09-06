Daviess County beat Muhlenberg County 3-0 in a volleyball match at DC on Thursday.
DC won 25-9, 25-8, 25-19. Hannah Axley had 14 assists and four digs. Ryann Keller had 18 assists, four digs and an ace. Ashton Johnson had 12 kills, two digs and an ace.
Kinsley Phelps had two aces and three kills. Kloee Phelps had 15 digs, four kills and an ace. Jasmine Beasley had six kills, four blocks and three digs. Elizabeth Moore had eight kills, six digs and an ace. Delaney Evans had five digs. Kendal Goetz had nine digs and an ace. Kayla Clark had three digs. Chea Bowers had five digs and an assist.
APOLLO 3, HENDERSON COUNTY 0
Whitley Chambers had nine kills for Apollo, which won 25-17, 25-9, 25-13 at home.
Aliyah Carwile and Anslee Hopewell had seven kills each, and Hopewell also had 14 assists. Caroline Flake had six aces and 21 service points. Hallie Wilson had 13 digs.
OHIO COUNTY 3, MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS 0
The host Lady Eagles prevailed over the Lady Maroons 25-18, 25-21, 26-24.
Leading the way for Ohio County were Camryn Kennedy (16 assists, 3 aces), Anna Law (8 kills, 8 digs), Adrianna Joiner (6 kills), Heaven Vanover (4 aces) and Kaitlyn Sampson (9 kills).
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 3, OWENSBORO 0
Breck County won 25-12, 25-12, 25-5.
Lainey Hayden had five blocks. Kristell Pappas had nine digs and Jersie Rhineburger had eight digs. Brooklyn Williams had three kills and two blocks. Audretta Tyler had six digs. Mykael Winstead had eight digs, two kills and two blocks.
BOYS' GOLF
OHS TOPS HANCOCK COUNTY
Jack Lashbrook shot a 38 to lead Owensboro past host Hancock County 176-218 at Windward Heights Country Club in Hawesville.
Also scoring for the Red Devils were Andrew Chancellor (41), Lucas Lyons (47) and James Rhineburger (50).
The Hornets featured Connor Napier (48), Max Gray (52), Korbin Kruse (59) and Isaac White (59).
