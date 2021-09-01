The Daviess County High School volleyball team fell behind early, but the Lady Panthers won the next three sets, including the tiebreaker, for a 3-2 victory over Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday at DCHS.
Daviess County won 22-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-10.
Josie Newcom finished with 21 kills, seven digs, four blocks and two assists for the Lady Panthers (7-2, 2-0 in 9th District), while Adylan Ayer added 15 kills, eight blocks and four digs. Lexi Owen added 46 assists, nine blocks, six digs and three aces.
Other contributors for DC included Mary Grace Hill (six kills, eight digs, two blocks); Keleigh Payne (five kills, three digs); Sydney DeRossitt (eight blocks, four digs); Kayla Clark (15 digs, three assists, two aces); Taylor Roberts (eight digs, two aces); and Avasia Brandle (two digs).
Catholic fell to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in district play.
BOYS SOCCER OWENSBORO 2, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0Ryan Sovar and Saw Thaw scored one goal apiece to lead the Red Devils in Greenville.
Peter Saang and Sang Thang recorded one assist each for OHS (5-3), which captured its fourth straight victory. Goalkeepers Logan Lanham and Alex Gonzo made three and two saves, respectively, in the shutout.
Muhlenberg County goalkeeper Oak Shain tallied 15 saves for the Mustangs (4-3-2).
