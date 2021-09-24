Josie Newcom finished with 15 kills and three digs in Daviess County’s 25-23, 25-21 volleyball win over Grayson County on Thursday in Leitchfield.
Adylan Ayer added six kills for the Lady Panthers (14-7), Mary Grace Hill recorded five kills and four digs, and Lexi Owen posted 26 assists.
Other top producers for DC were Avasia Brandle (two digs); Kayla Clark (seven digs); Taylor Roberts (two digs); Emma Rogers (two kills, two aces); and Kayla Thomson (two kills).
Grayson County slipped to 6-16.
HENDERSON COUNTY 3
, OWENSBORO 2
Owensboro fell in a hard-fought match 25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 19-25, 6-15.
Chase Mather led OHS with eight kills and 26 digs. Brooklyn Williams and Kennedy Thompson each had six kills. Maya Joska had eight blocks. Thompson had 23 digs. Mia Covington had 12 assists, Joska had 11 assists.
OHS is 12-8.
BOYS’ SOCCER DAVIESS COUNTY 3, WARREN CENTRAL 3The No. 6 Panthers and No. 8 Warren Central played to a draw in Bowling Green.
Sean Higgs, Nate Dailey and Dax Sandifer each scored for DC (12-1-4), with assists from Tanner Andersen and Eli Watkins.
Warren Central is now 8-2-1.
